Renowned Pianist Michael Stephen Brown to Perform Works by Fanny Mendelssohn and Clara Schumann at Lincoln Center

The internationally lauded American pianist Michael Stephen Brown, hailed by The New York Times as "one of the leading figures in the current renaissance of performer-composers," will be presented by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in the signature Landmark Trios series on Tuesday evening November 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (1941 Broadway at West 65th St, New York City).

The program will showcase Fanny Mendelssohn's Trio in D minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 11, Clara Schumann's Trio in G minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 17, and Johannes Brahms's Trio in B major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 8. Musicians featured in this program are: pianist Juho Pohjonen, violinist Paul Huang, violinist James Thompson, cellist Sihao He, and cellist Paul Watkins. Full program follows:

Fanny Mendelssohn Trio in D minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 11 (1847)

Clara Schumann Trio in G minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 17 (1846)

Johannes Brahms Trio in B major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 8 (1854, REV. 1889)

General admissions from $37 to $86 are available online on the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's website. For more information, please visit pianist Click Here.

Praised for his "fearless performances," by The New York Times and "exceptionally beautiful" compositions by The Washington Post, pianist and composer Michael Stephen Brown has also been called "one of the leading figures in the current renaissance of performer-composers" by the New York Times. A frequent performer of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center series, Mr. Brown, whose artistry is shaped by his creative voice as a pianist and composer, will be featured on the Society 2023-24 season with a solo recital at Alice Tully Hall.

As a guest soloist, Mr. Brown has performed with the Seattle Symphony, the National Philharmonic, and the Grand Rapids, North Carolina, Wichita, New Haven, and Albany Symphonies. He has appeared in recital at Carnegie Hall, the Mostly Mozart Festival, and Lincoln Center. He regularly collaborates performs with his longtime duo partner, cellist Nicholas Canellakis, and has been featured at numerous festivals including Tanglewood, Marlboro, Music@Menlo, Gilmore, Ravinia, Saratoga, Bridgehampton, Caramoor, Music in the Vineyards, Bard, Sedona, Moab, and Tippet Rise.

Mr. Brown recently toured his own Concerto for Piano and Strings (2020) throughout the United States and Poland with several orchestras. He has received commissions from the Gilmore Piano Festival; the NFM Leopoldinum Orchestra; the New Haven and Maryland Symphony Orchestras; Concert Artists Guild; Chamber Music Sedona; Music in the Vineyards; Shriver Hall; Osmo Vänskä, pianists Jerome Lowenthal, Ursula Oppens, Orion Weiss, Adam Golka, and Roman Rabinovich.

A prolific recording artist, his latest album Noctuelles, featuring Ravel's Miroirs and newly discovered movements by Medtner was called "a glowing presentation" by BBC Music Magazine. He can be heard as soloist with the Seattle Symphony and Ludovic Morlot in the music of Messiaen, and as soloist with the Brandenburg State Symphony in music by Samuel Adler. Other albums include Beethoven's Eroica Variations; all-George Perle; and collaborative albums each with pianist Jerome Lowenthal, cellist Nicholas Canellakis, and violinist Elena Urioste. He is now embarking on a multi-year project to record the complete piano music by Felix Mendelssohn including world premiere recordings of music by one of Mendelssohn's muses, Delphine von Schauroth.

Recipient of many awards, Mr. Brown was the winner of the 2018 Emerging Artist Award from Lincoln Center and a 2015 Avery Fisher Career Grant. Other awards include the First Prize winner of the Concert Artists Guild Competition, the Bowers Residency from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (formerly CMS Two), and the Juilliard Petschek Award. Mr. Brown is a Steinway Artist.

Mr. Brown earned dual bachelor's and master's degrees in piano and composition from The Juilliard School, where he studied with pianists Jerome Lowenthal and Robert McDonald and composers Samuel Adler and Robert Beaser. Additional mentors have included András Schiff and Richard Goode as well as his early teachers, Herbert Rothgarber and Adam Kent. A native New Yorker, he lives there with his two 19th century Steinway D's, Octavia and Daria.