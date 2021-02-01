Parthenia Viol Consort Presents EXUBERANCE IS BEAUTY

Parthenia, New York's premiere viol consort, will present Exuberance is Beauty: William Blake, the Viol, and the Book, a virtual event on Wednesday, February 17 at 3PM, in cooperation with The Morgan Library and Museum.

Members of Parthenia join The Morgan's Sheelagh Bevan, Andrew W. Mellon Associate Curator, Printed Books & Bindings, and Robinson McClellan, Assistant Curator of Music Manuscripts and Printed Music, in exploring the "exuberant beauty" of visionary poet William Blake (1757-1827) and the music he inspires in our time, featuring Will Ayton's 2002 song cycle scored for viola da gamba and voice, A Reliquary for William Blake.

The program will be contextualized with an introduction to the Morgan's exceptional holdings of Blake's illuminated printing, such as Songs of Innocence and of Experience, followed by a conversation with curators and musicians.

The online event is free, but participants must register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exuberance-is-beauty-william-blake-the-viol-and-the-book-tickets-136909077737. For more information, visit https://www.themorgan.org/programs/exuberance-beauty-william-blake-viol-and-book or call 212-685-0008 ext. 560.