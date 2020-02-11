Palm Beach Symphony Announces March 3 Submission Deadline For 2020 Randolph A. Frank Prize

Palm Beach Symphony has announced a March 3 submission deadline for the prestigious Randolph A. Frank Prize for the Performing Arts.

With prizes totaling $10,000, one to three performing artists and dedicated educators will be recognized for enriching the quality of the performing arts in Palm Beach County.

"We are honored to be the steward of continuing Dr. Frank's important legacy," said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David H. McClymont. "Beginning this year, Palm Beach Symphony will bestow the Randolph A. Frank Prize in conjunction with our season finale in a joyous celebration of the inspiring contributions the honorees make to the arts and arts education."

Palm Beach Symphony was recently recognized by The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County with a 2020 Muse Award for Outstanding Community Engagement.

Winners will be notified on April 3 and invited to attend an awards ceremony dinner on the evening of Saturday, April 19 at Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts prior to attending the Symphony's closing concert of the season featuring pianist Misha Dichter and conducted by David Zinman.

The Randolph A. Frank Prize was established 11 years ago by Randolph A. Frank Prize Board Members Nancy and Jay Parker and founding chairman and acclaimed dance photographer Steven Caras. The award is bestowed in the memory of Dr. Frank who was a strong champion of local arts organizations and artists during the early part of this century.

Applications in the categories of performing artist, performing arts educator and emerging artist will be judged on the nominee's contribution to the enhancement of the cultural and artistic life of Palm Beach County, his or her commitment to excellence in the field and, when applicable, the nominee's teaching experience.

All established and emerging individuals who regularly perform or engage in performing arts education in Palm Beach County are eligible for consideration for the prize and may self-nominate or be nominated by a third party While applicants do not need to be Palm Beach County residents, their work must be based primarily in the county.

Applicants may apply in only one category with the categories of performing artist and performing arts educator requiring a five-year demonstrated track record. Applicants in the emerging artist category should have at least a three-year demonstrated track record either as a performing artist or performing arts educator and be at least 21 years of age. Writers, designers and production technicians are not eligible.

Application criteria and details are available at the www.palmbeachsymphony.org/programs/randolph-a-frank-prize. Completed nominations should be emailed to ovazquez@palmbeachsymphony.org.





