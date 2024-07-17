PREformances Chamber Music Collaborative to Release BRIDGE TO PEACE: INVOCATION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There's exciting news afoot from PREformances Chamber Music Collaborative who recently performed in war torn Ukraine as the first western guest artists to appear with the Lviv National Philharmonic since the onset of the war.

The concert was followed up with a recording session that will be featured on the Lexicon Classics upcoming release: BRIDGE TO PEACE. The album will contain five new contemporary classical pieces: one by a Russian composer, one by a Ukrainian, one by an Iranian, one by an Israeli, and one - BRIDGE TO PEACE: INVOCATION - by American composer, Kim D. Sherman.

This title single - due for release on August 9th, featuring acclaimed soprano Allison Charney and Grammy-award winning baritone, Will Liverman - expresses a single sentiment and lyric "Make peace on all your lands" set in fifteen different world languages.

Conducted by Benjamin Loeb, the Lviv National Philharmonic performs on the album as well, along with soloists - violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins and cellist Peter Seidenberg who also serves as the BRIDGE TO PEACE Artistic Director. Co-producing the album are Jonathan Estabrooks, Jeff Keswin and Allison Charney who told BROADWAY WORLD, "although this album is - admittedly - just a drop in the bucket, the hope is it will inspire other people to create their own drops in the bucket - until, just maybe, the bucket overflows with goodness, building a lasting bridge to peace on earth."

Using the universal language of music, BRIDGE TO PEACE: INVOCATION, poignantly points out how much we all have in common with one another. in the hope that, if we focus on this common humanity, we can begin to find our way to a peaceful future.

