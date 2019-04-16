New Philharmonia Orchestra Concludes The 2018-19 Season With American Fete

Newton's New Philharmonia Orchestra, led by Music Director Francisco Noya, will present American Fete, the third and final classical program of their 24th season. The orchestra will perform a mix of classical works created in America for American ensembles. American Fete will take place Saturday, May 18 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 19 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 848 Beacon Street in Newton Centre. Tickets are $37 - $48 and may be purchased online at www.newphil.org.

American Fete will feature performances of Leonard Bernstein's upbeat and rhythmically inspired Divertimento , Antonin Dvorak's beloved Symphony No. 9, better known as The New World . The New Phil will also be joined by English Horn soloist, Robert Sheena, to perform George Tsontakis' Sonnets and Michael Daugherty's Spaghetti Western. Tsontakis' composed Sonnets specifically for Sheena, whom debuted the works at Symphony Hall in February 2016 with the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Each piece of music in American Fete was created for an American Orchestra by composers working in America.

The program will be dedicated to the memory of Linda Plaut, who served the City of Newton for 45 years as Director of the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs and recently passed away.

Linda loved classical music and supporting the incredible artists of Newton, said Adrienne Hartzell, New Phil's executive director. She regularly attended the BSO and New Phil concerts, and inspired the community with a passion for the arts. It is truly our pleasure to remember Linda and the irrevocable mark she left on all of us at the New Phil.

American Fete will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 19 at 3 p.m. in the historic First Baptist Church, 848 Beacon Street in Newton Centre. Tickets are $37 - $48 and are available at www.newphil.org or by calling 617-527-9717.

About Francisco Noya, Music Director

Francisco Noya was appointed music director of New Philharmonia in the spring of 2016, following the 20-year tenure of founding Music Director Ron Knudsen. Noya began his professional career in his native Venezuela as conductor of the Youth Orchestra of Valencia, one of the original ensembles of El Sistema. Today, Noya is a prominent figure in the Boston and New England music scene and has earned a reputation as a versatile interpreter of symphonic and operatic literature. In addition to his appointment at the New Philharmonia Orchestra, he also serves as resident conductor of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, the music director & conductor of the Boston Civic Symphony and is a respected member of the conducting faculty of the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

About Robert Sheena, English Horn Soloist

Robert Sheena has been the English horn player of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Pops Orchestra since 1994, during which time his uniquely vocal style of playing has garnered accolades from audience members and the media alike. Mr. Sheena is also an instructor of both the oboe and the English horn at Boston University's School of Music and Tanglewood Institute, at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, and at the Longy School of Music of Bard College.

About the New Philharmonia Orchestra

The New Philharmonia Orchestra, founded in 1995, is a 75-member nonprofessional regional orchestra based in Newton. The orchestra's mission to perform music for all has been advanced by presenting programs of diverse repertoires of classical music for the enjoyment of audiences of all ages and experiences. The orchestra also strives to provide its nonprofessional players the opportunity to achieve a high level of ensemble performance not otherwise available.





