Bravo! Vail Music Festival to Welcome Chamber Orchestra Of Europe In 2025

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival! will present the debut of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe (COE) for a three-concert residency on June 19, 21, and 22, 2025, opening its 2025 Festival season. Comprised of top musicians from the European Union member states, the COE will be led by German conductor and newly appointed music director of the Kansas City Symphony Matthias Pintscher. Additionally, the COE will perform alongside internationally acclaimed guest artists including pianist Yefim Bronfman, cellist Alisa Weilerstein, and violinist Blake Pouliot.

"I am beyond excited that the Chamber Orchestra of Europe will finally make its Bravo! Vail debut as our international chamber orchestra in 2025," said Anne-Marie McDermott, artistic director of Bravo! Vail.

"Since beginning this series in 2016 with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, we have presented orchestras from around the world including the Chamber Orchestra Vienna-Berlin, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, and Mexico's Sinfonica de Mineria. COE is truly unique. Unlike most orchestras, it has no resident hall or an appointed conductor. Its members come from across the European Union, where they hold prominent musical posts, to gather in a variety of cities and perform one-of-a-kind programs with the soloists and conductors of their choosing. What could be better?!"

The COE is renowned for touring all over the world to perform programs specific to each tour or festival. At Bravo! Vail, the ensemble will perform Brahms' Piano Concertos with pianist Yefim Bronfman and Brahms' Double Concerto with cellist Alisa Weilerstein and violinist Blake Pouliot, led by Matthias Pintscher.

"It is with enormous pleasure and anticipation that we look forward to joining the 2025 Bravo! Vail Music Festival," said Simon Fletcher, general manager of COE.

"Our three performances next year are the realization of plans initiated exactly a decade ago; plans that were sadly deflected by the pandemic but are now shining brightly ahead with the promise of a very special and a fun packed residency with exceptional artists Matthias, Yefim, Alisa and Blake at the helm. We look forward to sharing impactful performances full of emotion and spirit, and with the beauty and elemental inspiration of the landscape around Vail added in, we are sure to be able to present outstanding music making for you. The COE rarely visits the US, and we hope you will be intrigued and take this opportunity to hear our special orchestra. We very much look forward to meeting you."

Bravo! Vail will announce additional details of the COE's residency and its complete 2025 Festival in the winter of 2024. The 38th season of Bravo! Vail Music Festival will take place from June 19-July 31, 2025.

Photos for the press are available here. Visit BravoVail.org for further information and updates.

About Bravo! Vail Music Festival

Consistently cited as one of the top 10 classical music festivals in the country, the Bravo! Vail Music Festival brings world-renowned musicians to picturesque venues throughout the Vail and Eagle River Valley region for six weeks, drawing music lovers from around the world. The only festival in North America to host four of the world's finest orchestras in a single season, Bravo! Vail celebrates its 37th season from June 20-August 1, 2024, with more than 80 concerts-over half of which are presented for free. Beyond its summer programming, Bravo! Vail serves the community by providing year-round low-cost music education through Music Makers Haciendo Música, a piano, violin, and ensemble instruction program to help develop new generations of musicians and music lovers. Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott has led the Festival since 2011.

