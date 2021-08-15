Juan Perez Floristan Will Perform at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall as Part of the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition

American Friends of the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition will present Juan Perez Floristán, Pianist as part of the Gold Medalist 16th Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition. The performance will take place Thursday evening, 14 Oct 2021 at 7:00 PM at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.

Tickets: https://www.carnegiehall.org/Cart/Event-Seating?itemNumber=40389#/

Program

Selections from Twenty-Four Preludes, Op. 28 Frédéric François Chopin (1810 -1849)

Sonata No. 23 in F Minor, Op. 57, "Appassionata" Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827)

Three Preludes George Gershwin (1898 - 1937)

Danzas Argentinas, Op. 2 Alberto Evaristo Ginastera (1916 - 1983)



Spanish pianist Juan Pérez Floristán (born in 1993) started playing the piano at the age of 7, studying first with his mother, María Floristán, and later with Galina Eguiazarova at the School of Music "Reina Sofía" in Madrid. His first piano recital was at age 11, and since then he has tirelessly developed his repertoire and career throughout the years, especially after winning competitions such as the Santander Piano Competition "Paloma O'Shea" 2015, Steinway-Berlin Piano Competition 2015, Kissinger Klavierolymp 2018, and most recently collected First Prize and Audience Favorite at the 16th Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition, 2021.



His repertoire, which includes 35 piano concertos ranging from Bach's 5th Brandenburg Concerto to Ligeti's Piano Concerto, Floristán has played in more than 25 countries around the world in such venues as London's Wigmore Hall, Royal Albert Hall (as part of his debut at the BBC Proms 2019 with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra), Saint Petersburg's Philharmonia, München's Herkulessaal, Budapest's Béla Bartók Hall, Zürich's Tonhalle, Bucharest's Romanian Athenaeum... and with the orchestras of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, Spanish National Orchestra, Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra, Malmö Symphony Orchestra, etc. Juan Pérez Floristán has participated in masterclasses of Daniel Barenboim, Elisabeth Leonskaja, Menahem Pressler, Ferenc Rados, Kirill Gerstein, Nelson Goerner, Stephen Kovacevich, among others.