Il Divo to Headline the Van Wezel's 50th Anniversary Celebration in January

Making their Sarasota debut, Il Divo headlines the Van Wezel's 50th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 7 p.m. The iconic group transcends categorization, uniting the classical and the popular in multiple languages and infusing the passion of opera into their performances worldwide for over a decade. The quartet has earned over a hundred gold and platinum awards in over 30 countries and has solidified their status as a global sensation with a timeless sound.

Very limited seating remains for this concert. Purchase at www.VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368.

The Van Wezel has received numerous honors surrounding this milestone. The hall received recognition in the Congressional Record by Congressman Vern Buchanan, a Letter of Recognition from Governor Ron DeSantis and a Proclamation from the Mayor of the City of Sarasota, Jen Ahearn-Koch. The theater will also be receiving a Certificate of Recognition from Sarasota County.

The 50th Anniversary Celebration will continue in the Grand Foyer after the show with cupcakes and a special golden anniversary toast for show attendees.

Cheers to 50 Years! The Van Wezel Foundation is hosting a special celebration in honor of the theater's golden anniversary prior to the concert on Sunday, January 5 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Grand Foyer. The cost of the pre-show celebration is $50 per person, not including the price of the concert ticket, and includes dinner by the bite and beverages. For more information and to purchase tickets for the event before the concert, visit https://vwfoundation.org/event/cheers-to-50-years/.

In honor of this milestone anniversary, the Van Wezel Foundation is asking the community to celebrate by contributing to the 50 for 50 campaign. The hope is to raise $50,000 for 50 years. Donations are transformational for the community, assuring that each student receives a well-rounded education, each teacher has tools and resources to reach every student and every community member has access to meaningful arts experiences. Inspire young minds today by visiting www.vwfoundation.org/donate-now.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You