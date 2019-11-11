GatherNYC Continues its Mindful Musical Mornings with The Westerlies and Becca Stevens

The revolutionary concert series GatherNYC continues its mindful musical mornings this Sunday with the self-described "accidental brass quartet" The Westerlies, and continues the following week with singer-songwriter Becca Stevens. Concerts take place at 11am at SubCulture, with doors at 10:30 for complimentary coffee, pastry and community.



The Westerlies (11/17)

The fast-rising, unique group The Westerlies takes the stage on November 17th. The self-described "accidental brass quartet" takes its name from the prevailing winds that travel from the West to the East. "Skilled interpreters who are also adept improvisers" (NPR's Fresh Air), The Westerlies explore jazz, roots and chamber music influences to create the rarest of hybrids: music that is both "folk-like and composerly, lovely and intellectually rigorous" (NPR Music).

Becca Stevens (11/24)

Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Becca Stevens tests the limits of musical identity, mining everything from jazz to Irish folk to indie-rock in her striving for complete and authentic expression. In her latest endeavor - WONDERBLOOM - the North Carolina-bred, Brooklyn-based artist again defies all expectation, this time dreaming up a groove-heavy, dance-ready sound infused with elements of pop and funk and R&B. GatherNYC is proud to present Stevens in a solo performance, coming off an extensive European tour.

For more information, visit: www.gathernyc.org





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You