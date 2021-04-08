Enjoy AN ENCHANTING EVENING with Julian Schwarz at Palm Beach Symphony

In what promises to be an exciting evening of music, family and masterpieces, Palm Beach Symphony presents guest cellist Julian Schwarz reuniting with his father, Symphony music director Gerard Schwarz, on the podium. The special performance is livestreamed from the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19.

The "Enchanting Evening with Julian Schwarz" is the third in the Masterworks Series and immediately follows the Palm Beach Symphony's 19th Annual Gala: Sustaining the Note set for 6:30 p.m. A 100% tax deductible donation at https://palmbeachsymphony.secure.force.com/donate/?dfId=a0n6f00000UJW3kAAH& will secure a private link to the Gala. The Gala auction, filled with exquisite experiences, is accessible at https://qtego.net/qlink/palmbeachsymphony. The concert and gala are dedicated to Leslie Rose, Palm Beach Symphony chairman emeritus and honorary grand benefactor.

Acclaimed for his powerful tone, effortless virtuosity and extraordinarily large color palate, Julian performs Saint-Saëns' Cello Concerto No. 1, a work which the Hartford Courant noted of a previous concert by Julian, is "filled with tricky figuration...Schwarz heard beyond the virtuosic elements. Warmth and a variety of colors emerged in his lyrical playing." Julian also treats the audience to the melodious and tranquil respite of Dvořák: Silent Woods for cello and orchestra. Palm Beach Symphony presents two early works that foreshadowed their composers' future greatness: William Grant Still's jazz and blues influenced expression of the Black experience Darker America and Mendelssohn's fluid and ultimately fiery Symphony No. 1.

Since being awarded first prize at the inaugural Schoenfeld International String Competition in 2013, Julian has led an active career as a soloist performing in the U.S. and abroad. Performing as a duo with pianist Marika Bournaki, he was awarded first prize at the inaugural Boulder International String Competition's "The Art of Duo," and the pair subsequently embarked on an extensive 10-recital tour of China. Schwarz is a founding member of the New York-based Frisson Ensemble and the Mile-End Trio. An ardent supporter of new music, he has premiered concertos by Richard Danielpour, Samuel Jones and Lowell Liebermann and recital works by Paul Frucht, Scott Ordway, Jonathan Cziner, Gavin Fraser, Alex Weiser and Ofer Ben-Amots.

The concert will be performed before a limited invited audience at the Kravis in accordance with health and safety guidelines following CDC recommendations and guidance from local and state officials.

The concert also will be broadcast digitally in high-quality video and audio which can be viewed for an entire week following the concert on computers, tablets, smartphones and TVs. Virtual passes are $30 and available at www.palmbeachsymphony.org and by phone at (561) 281-0145.

The Masterworks Series concludes with guest pianist Alexander Toradze on Saturday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. All dates, times, programs, artists, venues and ticket prices are subject to change without notice.