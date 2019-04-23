Colburn School Playlists Now Available On Primephonic

The Colburn School, one of the country's leading performing arts institutions, and Primephonic, a premiere streaming service dedicated to classical music, have partnered to offer dedicated playlists featuring recordings of Colburn School's esteemed alumni, faculty and students.

The initial playlist features a wide variety 14 works, from Schumann to Salonen, and is available at https://www.primephonic.com/colburn, along with a free, three-month subscription for first time users.

Currently available in the U.S., the UK, and the Netherlands, on iOS- and Android-supported platforms, Primephonic features nearly all classical music ever recorded, with over 1 million classical music tracks, including catalogues from major labels Warner Classics, Sony Classical, Universal Music Classics, Decca, Deutsche Grammophon and EMI, as well as over 400 additional labels worldwide.

The Colburn School playlist joins Primephonic's robust library of specially curated playlists that dive deeply into an eclectic array of musical themes, genres, time periods and curiosities. Colburn School and Primephonic will continue to collaborate on the curation of additional playlists, which will be available in the future.

The Colburn School initial playlist includes:

R. Schumann: Kinderszenen

No. 2, Curiose Geschichte (A Strange Story)

David Fung, piano, Colburn Conservatory alumnus

No. 3, Hasche-Mann (Catch-as-catch-can)

David Fung

Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor

I. Allegro molto appassionato

Anne Akiko Meyers, violin, Colburn Community School alumna

Andrew Litton, conductor

Adams: Doctor Atomic

Am I in Your Light?

Colburn Orchestra

Yehuda Gilad, professor of clarinet, Colburn Conservatory; Music Director, Colburn Orchestra

Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano

Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: épisode de la vie d'un artiste

II. Un Bal (Valse): Allegro non troppo

Philharmonia Orchestra

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conducting teaching faculty, Colburn Conservatory's Negaunee Conducting Program

Prokofiev: String Quartet No.2 in F major

I. Allegro sostenuto

Calidore String Quartet, Colburn Conservatory alumni

Mahler: Symphony No.5 in C-sharp minor

IV. Adagietto

Colburn Orchestra, Gerard Schwarz

Marcel Tyberg: Piano Sonata No. 2 in F# Minor

I. Allegro con fuoco

Fabio Bidini, piano faculty, Colburn Conservatory

Bach: Sonata No.3 for Violin in C major

III. Largo

Nigel Armstrong, violin, Colburn Conservatory alumnus

J. Williams: theme from Schindler's List live at Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles

Simone Porter, violin, Colburn Conservatory

Los Angeles Philharmonic and Gustavo Dudamel

Adams: String Quartet II

St. Lawrence String Quartet, Scott St. John, Director of Chamber Music, Colburn Conservatory

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.29 in B-flat major

II. Scherzo. Assai vivace - Presto - Tempo I

Rodolfo Leone, piano student, Colburn Conservatory and Colburn Artist

Brahms: Clarinet Trio in A minor

IV. Allegro

Jon Manasse, Jon Nakamatsu, and Clive Greensmith, cello faculty, Colburn Conservatory

Salonen: Violin Concerto

Movement Three: Pulse II

Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra

Leila Josefowicz, Colburn Community School alumna

Gerard Schurmann: Serenade for Solo Violin

IX. Pesante - Ardente

Martin Beaver, violin and chamber music faculty, Colburn Conservatory





