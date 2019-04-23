Colburn School Playlists Now Available On Primephonic
The Colburn School, one of the country's leading performing arts institutions, and Primephonic, a premiere streaming service dedicated to classical music, have partnered to offer dedicated playlists featuring recordings of Colburn School's esteemed alumni, faculty and students.
The initial playlist features a wide variety 14 works, from Schumann to Salonen, and is available at https://www.primephonic.com/colburn, along with a free, three-month subscription for first time users.
Currently available in the U.S., the UK, and the Netherlands, on iOS- and Android-supported platforms, Primephonic features nearly all classical music ever recorded, with over 1 million classical music tracks, including catalogues from major labels Warner Classics, Sony Classical, Universal Music Classics, Decca, Deutsche Grammophon and EMI, as well as over 400 additional labels worldwide.
The Colburn School playlist joins Primephonic's robust library of specially curated playlists that dive deeply into an eclectic array of musical themes, genres, time periods and curiosities. Colburn School and Primephonic will continue to collaborate on the curation of additional playlists, which will be available in the future.
The Colburn School initial playlist includes:
R. Schumann: Kinderszenen
No. 2, Curiose Geschichte (A Strange Story)
David Fung, piano, Colburn Conservatory alumnus
No. 3, Hasche-Mann (Catch-as-catch-can)
David Fung
Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor
I. Allegro molto appassionato
Anne Akiko Meyers, violin, Colburn Community School alumna
Andrew Litton, conductor
Adams: Doctor Atomic
Am I in Your Light?
Colburn Orchestra
Yehuda Gilad, professor of clarinet, Colburn Conservatory; Music Director, Colburn Orchestra
Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: épisode de la vie d'un artiste
II. Un Bal (Valse): Allegro non troppo
Philharmonia Orchestra
Esa-Pekka Salonen, conducting teaching faculty, Colburn Conservatory's Negaunee Conducting Program
Prokofiev: String Quartet No.2 in F major
I. Allegro sostenuto
Calidore String Quartet, Colburn Conservatory alumni
Mahler: Symphony No.5 in C-sharp minor
IV. Adagietto
Colburn Orchestra, Gerard Schwarz
Marcel Tyberg: Piano Sonata No. 2 in F# Minor
I. Allegro con fuoco
Fabio Bidini, piano faculty, Colburn Conservatory
Bach: Sonata No.3 for Violin in C major
III. Largo
Nigel Armstrong, violin, Colburn Conservatory alumnus
J. Williams: theme from Schindler's List live at Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles
Simone Porter, violin, Colburn Conservatory
Los Angeles Philharmonic and Gustavo Dudamel
Adams: String Quartet II
St. Lawrence String Quartet, Scott St. John, Director of Chamber Music, Colburn Conservatory
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.29 in B-flat major
II. Scherzo. Assai vivace - Presto - Tempo I
Rodolfo Leone, piano student, Colburn Conservatory and Colburn Artist
Brahms: Clarinet Trio in A minor
IV. Allegro
Jon Manasse, Jon Nakamatsu, and Clive Greensmith, cello faculty, Colburn Conservatory
Salonen: Violin Concerto
Movement Three: Pulse II
Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra
Leila Josefowicz, Colburn Community School alumna
Gerard Schurmann: Serenade for Solo Violin
IX. Pesante - Ardente
Martin Beaver, violin and chamber music faculty, Colburn Conservatory