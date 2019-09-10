Chamber Music Society Presents Renowned Juilliard String Quartet In Three Metro Detroit Concerts

Making its sixth consecutive annual visit to the Chamber Music Society of Detroit, the Juilliard String Quartet opens the Chamber Music Society of Detroit's Regional Partner Series with concerts at the War Memorial in Grosse Pointe (Thursday, September 26, 7:30 PM), Canton's Village Theater at Cherry Hill (Saturday, September 28, 7:30 PM) and Varner Recital Hall on the Oakland university Campus in Rochester (Sunday, September 29, 3:00 PM). These concerts are sponsored by Northern Trust.

The centerpiece of the program is Beethoven's great String Quartet in C-sharp minor, Op. 131; the program also includes an early Beethoven String Quartet, Op. 18, No. 1 in F major, and Kurtág's Six Moments Musicaux.

Tickets for all three concerts are priced at $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students. Premium tickets in preferred seating areas are also available for $45. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 313-335-3300 or visit www.CMSDetroit.org, Tickets are also available at each venue one hour prior to performance.

With unparalleled artistry and enduring vigor, the Juilliard String Quartet (JSQ) continues to inspire audiences around the world. Founded in 1946 and hailed by The Boston Globe as "the most important American quartet in history," the ensemble draws on a deep and vital engagement to the classics, while embracing the mission of championing new works, a vibrant combination of the familiar and the daring.

The 2019-20 season brings JSQ to concerts in Amsterdam, Vienna, Chicago, New York, San Francisco, New Orleans, and Sarasota, among others, in addition to their annual appearances at the chamber music societies of Detroit and Philadelphia.

Adding to the Quartet's celebrated discography, an album of works by Beethoven, Bartók, and Dvořák is set to be released by Sony Classical during the 2019-20 season. The quartet's recordings of the Bartók and Schoenberg Quartets, as well as those of Debussy, Ravel and Beethoven, have won Grammy Awards, and in 2011 the JSQ became the first classical music ensemble to receive a lifetime achievement award from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

Concert Details:

Juilliard String Quartet

Thursday, September 26, 7:30 PM: Grosse Pointe War Memorial, 32 Lake Shore Dr, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI

Saturday, September 28, 7:30 PM: Village Theater at Cherry Hill, 50400 Cherry Hill Rd, Canton, MI

Sunday, September 29, 3:00 PM: Varner Recital Hall, 371 Varner Drive, Rochester, MI

Program:

Beethoven: Quartet No. 1 in F major, Op. 18, No. 1

Kurtág: Six Moments Musicaux, Op. 44

Beethoven: Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp minor, Op. 131

Tickets:

$30 for adults, $25 for seniors, $10 for students

313-335-3300 or www.CMSDetroit.org





