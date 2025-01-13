Bloomingdale School Of Music Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bloomingdale School of Music on the Upper West Side of Manhattan celebrates 60 years of bringing people together and creating life-changing connections through music, community and education.

Over the past 60 years, Bloomingdale School of Music has built a legacy of making high-quality music education accessible to all ages and skill levels no matter their financial background. Each year, over 650 students are inspired by 52 faculty members who are committed to excellence in teaching and performance.

Bloomingdale School of Music was founded in 1964 in the basement of the West End Presbyterian Church on the Upper West Side by church organist David Greer. Seeing a need in his community, David offered neighborhood children voice and piano lessons for only 50 cents with an initial enrollment of 75 students. Six years later, Bloomingdale outgrew the church basement and moved into a brownstone, its current home on West 108th Street. By 1971, Bloomingdale was bridging the public school gap, becoming the first community music school to provide free weekly music classes to public school children. In the 70s and 80s, Bloomingdale's weekly community concert series featured faculty members, students, and the Bloomingdale Orchestra.

Recognizing the importance of fostering future generations of musicians, Bloomingdale's Music Access Project was established in 1992 as a three-year full-scholarship program of intensive pre-college musical training. In 2001, the first Performathon was held, an annual all-day fundraising event featuring student performances to support scholarship programs. The Album for the Young program was developed in 2006 to encourage and showcase student creativity through original compositions. In 2022, Bloomingdale renewed its commitment of access to music education for all by adopting a five-year strategic plan with the priorities of expanding its offerings and capacity, adapting its space and current programs, and including more diverse students.

“Throughout its 60-year history, Bloomingdale School of Music has prided itself on providing first-class music education to anyone who wants to learn, giving every student the opportunity to thrive in self-discovery, explore their passion and find community through music,” said Erika Atkins, Executive Director, Bloomingdale School of Music. “As we celebrate our 60 years, we're thrilled with all we have accomplished and poised to realize the full potential of Bloomingdale, as a leading voice of music experiences and music education in our Upper West Side neighborhood, entire city and beyond.”

Studying music changes lives and has a positive impact on everything from motor and math skills, to self-confidence, creativity, and emotional development. Despite the benefits, music classes continue to be cut from school curriculums, institutional arts funding is in decline, and the increased cost of living puts music education out of reach for so many. In answer to these deficits, Bloomingdale has distributed $2.4 million in need-based scholarships over the past decade, served over 35,000 public school children since collaborating with NYC public schools, and presented countless hours of free community programming.

Bloomingdale welcomes students with a diverse set of learning options including: private lessons, group classes for all ages, music ensembles, and advanced training for aspiring musicians. The school offers lessons and classes seven days a week for over 20 instruments and multiple genres from classical and jazz, to Broadway and pop music.

A cornerstone of Bloomingdale is Music Access Project (MAP), a three year, pre-college scholarship program that prepares talented and deserving New York City youth for acceptance into conservatory, college, or university. MAP is a musically intensive after school program, with both jazz and classical curricula. Students benefit from weekly private lessons, chamber music coaching, and theory class. Bloomingdale offers the majority of MAP students a full scholarship, worth approximately $6,500 per year. Since the program's inception, over 200 students have graduated from the program and 99% have gained entry to a conservatory, college, or university.

Project Bridge is Bloomingdale's full scholarship training program for talented middle and high school students who would otherwise have difficulty affording private weekly lessons. The program supports students who participate in their school band, orchestra, or choir and helps them to grow into musical leaders. In addition to weekly lessons, students can perform both solo and in an ensemble, and benefit from the guidance of the program director, including the college audition process.

Since 1964, the mission of Bloomingdale School of Music has been to provide access to high-quality music education for all. Bloomingdale provides equal opportunities for students to pursue their musical passions, regardless of economic status, ability level, ethnicity, or religious affiliation. Celebrating its 60th Anniversary, Bloomingdale shares the joy of music education, while enriching lives and strengthening communities. For more information, visit https://www.bsmny.org/

