Atlantic Wind Symphony Honors Vets With A Sousa Salute

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Atlantic Wind Symphony, on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11 at 3:00pm.

Student and senior citizen discounts are available. Tickets range from $9-$24 and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue.

Join the Atlantic Wind Symphony in a concert of stirring Sousa works and patriotic selections in the style of John Philip Sousa. John Philip Sousa, known as the "March King" also composed ten operas. In addition to being a prolific composer, he spent 12 years of his career as conductor of the United States Marine Band.

Works to be performed include Aaron Copland's "A Lincoln Portrait" narrated by Paul Pontieri, Patchogue Mayor, Herbert L. Clarke's "Stars in a Velvet Sky" to be performed by Charles Clausen, trumpet soloist and John Philip Sousa's "Stars and Stripes Forever." This concert also features the performance of all of the US Armed Forces service songs, where the Symphony recognize and thank our Veterans and current active military and their families, while their song is being performed.

John Philip Sousa performed at Patchogue Theatre on July 23, 1923 and June 23, 1924.

Formed in 1968, the Atlantic Wind Symphony is the oldest fully professional concert band on Long Island. The Atlantic Wind Symphony prides itself on using only Long Island musicians. The Atlantic Wind Symphony has performed throughout the New York metropolitan area with its premiere performance in Carnegie Hall on March 22, 1998.

This concert is made possible with the funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor and the Legislature, and administered by The Huntington Arts Council.

Learn more at www.atlanticwinds.org.

Purchase tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/10874281.