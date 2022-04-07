Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota to Present Award Winning Pianist Ying Li

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present pianist Ying Li in recital as part of State College of Florida's Pianopalooza Festival, Thursday, May 5 at 4:00 pm, at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. Li will be joined by principal string musicians of the Sarasota Orchestra in a program to include music by Mozart and Dvořák. Tickets are $40, and can be purchased online at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, M-F 10 am-4 pm.

Twenty-three-year-old Chinese pianist Ying Li was the First Prize winner of the 2021 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions. She has received top awards in numerous national and international competitions, including the Antonio Mormone International Prize, Sarasota Artist Series Piano Competition, Brevard Music Festival solo and concerto competitions and the International Liszt Piano Competition for Young Pianists. Her May 5 performance will include Mozart's famous Piano Concerto #23 in A Major and the Dvořák Piano Quintet #2, joined by principal string musicians from the Sarasota Orchestra. On May 4, Li will conduct a masterclass for local pianists as part of the Pianopalooza Festival at State College of Florida.

Daniel Jordan, Artist Series Concerts' Director of Artist Programs stated, "Artist Series Concerts is delighted to sponsor Ying Li as part of our collaboration with State College of Florida's Pianopalooza Festival. I am excited to be personally involved in her recital, performing with her in works by Mozart and Dvořák."

For tickets and more information, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call 941-306-1202, M-F 10 am-4 pm.

