Applications Now Open For Canada's NAC Orchestra Mentorship Program

Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra's call for applications for its Mentorship Program is open through January 27. Taking place in Ottawa, Canada, from June 14 to July 1, 2025, the unique side-by-side program with the National Arts Centre Orchestra (NACO) offers exceptional career development opportunities to international musicians and conductors and Canadian music librarian and orchestra personnel manager candidates.

The NACO Mentorship Program is designed for emerging and early-career orchestral musicians and conductors and library and orchestra personnel manager candidates to hone their skills under the mentorship of musicians and professional staff of one of North America's leading orchestras. The program centers on NACO rehearsals and performances of major contemporary and classic symphonic works led by Music Director Alexander Shelley. All participants receive an honorarium, free accommodations, a meal allowance, and travel subsidies.

"The NAC Orchestra is an accessible, inclusive, and collaborative ensemble," said Music Director Alexander Shelley. "Our Mentorship Program creates space to encourage and support emerging artists and orchestra administrators. By the end of the program, participants will have gained practical and relevant skills and have a clearer understanding of their unique artistic purpose and how to achieve it, wherever their career takes them."



Applications are open to international instrumentalists and conductors aged 18 and older completing their performance degree and on the audition circuit or those in the early stages of their professional orchestral career. Musicians who recently earned a position with a professional orchestra are also invited to apply. Conducting candidates should have a wide knowledge of orchestral repertoire and be classically trained.

Applications are open to Canadian music librarian and orchestra personnel manager candidates aged 18 and older with some experience or understanding of the roles of music librarian or orchestra personnel manager. Ideal candidates seek to further their knowledge and gain hands-on experience in these two very important aspects of orchestral performance. The selected participants will travel to the NAC ahead of the program to help with preparations and return to join the conducting and instrumental participants from June 14 to July 1, 2025.

The NACO Mentorship Program takes place in the National Arts Centre's Southam Hall, the University of Ottawa School of Music's Pérez Hall, and associated internal rehearsal spaces. For more information about the NACO Mentorship Program, please visit nac-cna.ca/en/orchestra/naco-mentorship-program.

