Apple Music Classical Now Available On The Web

Apple Music Classical, the most successful classical app in the world, is now available on the web, making it more accessible than ever as web users can now listen on their desktops via here.

“Apple Music Classical continues to innovate and expand on its mission to bring great musicians and their recordings to music lovers around the world all in one app. Now that the app is available on the web, Apple Music Classical’s catalog of over 5 million tracks and 50 million datapoints are now available for those who primarily use their desktops to listen to music” said Anjali Malhotra, Global Director, Apple Music Classical.

To mark the launch of the app on the web, Franz Welser-Möst and the Cleveland Orchestra’s new recording of Julius Eastman’s Symphony No.2 and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.2 will be available exclusively on Apple Music Classical for six weeks.

Apple Music Classical makes it easier to find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search built specifically for classical, while offering the highest audio quality available. Users can search by composer, work, conductor, orchestra, instrument or opus number. With high-resolution lossless and immersive Spatial Audio, listeners can experience classical favorites in a whole new way. Expertly curated playlists and insightful composer biographies as well as the addition of over 50 thousand booklets featuring in-depth liner notes, translations, plus the only global classical music chart and more, make Apple Music Classical the best place for classical music lovers. Apple Music subscribers can enjoy Apple Music Classical at no additional cost.

