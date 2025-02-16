Music Journeys: Ukraine is an Immersive Musical and Visual Experience.
On February 28, award-winning musicians Alexander Chaplinskiy and Stanislav Serebriannikov will present Music Journeys: Ukraine, a concert blending classical and contemporary Ukrainian compositions with visual art.
Music Journeys is an educational and engaging music project founded by pianist, conductor, and arranger Alexander Chaplinskiy. Launched in 2022 with Ballroom Dances, the project was born from his desire to make classical music more accessible to audiences often intimidated by its perceived formality. Since then, Music Journeys has evolved into a series of performances, each dedicated to a different country or region, celebrating its rich musical heritage.
The February 28 concert at Klavierhaus will be enhanced by a unique visual element: Chaplinskiy's own ink-pen drawings, inspired by the landscapes, towns, and architectural landmarks that influenced the featured composers. These artworks will be displayed on digital monitors throughout the performance, providing a striking visual narrative to accompany the music. Original drawings will also be available for viewing and purchase.
Serge Bortkiewicz (1877 - 1952)
Volodymyr Ptushkin (1949 - 2022)
Performed by Alexander Chaplinskiy, piano
Nikolai Kapustin (1937 - 1952)
Performed by Stanislav Serebriannikov, piano
Serge Bortkiewicz (1877 - 1952)
Performed by Alexander Chaplinskiy, piano
Alexander Rosenblatt (b.1956)
Performed by Stanislav Serebriannikov, piano
Jean Sibelius (1865 - 1957)
Performed by Alexander Chaplinskiy, piano
Videos