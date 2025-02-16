Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On February 28, award-winning musicians Alexander Chaplinskiy and Stanislav Serebriannikov will present Music Journeys: Ukraine, a concert blending classical and contemporary Ukrainian compositions with visual art.

Music Journeys is an educational and engaging music project founded by pianist, conductor, and arranger Alexander Chaplinskiy. Launched in 2022 with Ballroom Dances, the project was born from his desire to make classical music more accessible to audiences often intimidated by its perceived formality. Since then, Music Journeys has evolved into a series of performances, each dedicated to a different country or region, celebrating its rich musical heritage.

The February 28 concert at Klavierhaus will be enhanced by a unique visual element: Chaplinskiy's own ink-pen drawings, inspired by the landscapes, towns, and architectural landmarks that influenced the featured composers. These artworks will be displayed on digital monitors throughout the performance, providing a striking visual narrative to accompany the music. Original drawings will also be available for viewing and purchase.

PROGRAM

Serge Bortkiewicz (1877 - 1952)

Esquisses de Crimée, Op. 8 (1908)

No. 1, Les Rochers d'Outche-Coche

No. 2, Caprices de la Mer

No. 3, Idylle Orientale

No. 4, Chaos

Volodymyr Ptushkin (1949 - 2022)

Ukrainian Capriccio

Performed by Alexander Chaplinskiy, piano

Nikolai Kapustin (1937 - 1952)

Variations op. 4

Performed by Stanislav Serebriannikov, piano

Serge Bortkiewicz (1877 - 1952)

Trois Morceaux, op. 24 (1919 - 1922)

No. 1 Nocturne (Diana)

No. 2 Valse Grotesque (Satyre)

No. 3 Impromptu (Eros)

Performed by Alexander Chaplinskiy, piano

Alexander Rosenblatt (b.1956)

Ukrainian Rhapsody (2022)

Performed by Stanislav Serebriannikov, piano

Jean Sibelius (1865 - 1957)

'Valse Triste', from 'Two Pieces from Kuolema' op. 44 no. 1 (1904) (Piano transcription by Alexander Chaplinskiy)

'Finlandia', op. 26 (1900) (Piano transcription by Alexander Chaplinskiy)

Performed by Alexander Chaplinskiy, piano

Comments