ASPECT Chamber Series And Groupmuse Present Cellist Zlatomir Fung In Live Streamed Recital

On Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. EDT, New York City-based concert series ASPECT Chamber Music Series and Groupmuse co-present prize-winning cellist Zlatomir Fung in a live streamed recital from his home in New York City, where he is quarantining with Taiwanese violinist I-Jung Huang.

The program features Fung and Huang in J.S. Bach's Suite No. 1 for Solo Cello in G Major; Handel's Passacaglia for Violin and Cello arranged by Johan Halvorsen; Max Reger's Suite No. 1 for Solo Cello in G Major, op. 131c no. 1; and Fung's own Bulgarian Fragments for violin and cello. The musical performance will be bookended by conversations with the artists.

Program Information

ASPECT Chamber Music Series and Groupmuse Present Cellist Zlatomir Fung

Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $3 Reservation Fee and $10 Minimum Donation to Artists

RSVP Link: https://www.groupmuse.com/events/10631-groupmuse-presents-zlatomir-fung

Performers:

Zlatomir Fung, cello

I-Jung Huang, violin

Program:

J.S. Bach - Suite No. 1 for Solo Cello in G Major

I. Prelude

II. Allemande

III. Courante

IV. Sarabande

V. Minuets I & 2

Vi. Gigue

Handel (arr. Halvorsen) - Passacaglia for Violin and Cello

Max Reger - Suite No. 1 for Solo Cello in G Major, op. 131c no. 1

I. Praeludium

II. Adagio

III. Fuge

Zlatomir Fung - Bulgarian Fragments for violin and cello

About Zlatomir Fung

The first American in four decades and youngest musician ever to win First Prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition Cello Division, Zlatomir Fung is poised to become one of the preeminent cellists of our time. Astounding audiences with his boundless virtuosity and exquisite sensitivity, the 21-year-old has already proven himself to be a star among the next generation of world-class musicians. Fung's impeccable technique demonstrates a mastery of the canon and exceptional insight into the depths of contemporary repertoire.

In the 2019-2020 season, Fung performs with orchestra and in recital in all corners of North America. He returns to the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, and debuts with Asheville and Aiken Symphony Orchestras, Plymouth Philharmonic, and Symphony Pro Musica in Hudson, Massachusetts. He performs at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall in a joint recital with fellow Tchaikovsky Competition winners in October, following a recital at Friends of Music in Sleepy Hollow, NY. Other recitals include Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York, Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Syrinx Concerts in Toronto, The Embassy Series in Washington DC, Salon de Virtuosi and Bulgarian Concert Evenings in New York City, Chamber on the Mountain in Ojai, Evergreen Museum & Library in Baltimore, and Mainly Mozart in Coral Gables. At the Artist Series of Sarasota, Fung will perform the complete works for cello and piano by Beethoven.

As a chamber musician, Fung performs around the world, opening the season with IMS Prussia Cove on Tour to London's Wigmore Hall, Cornwall, Cambridge, West Sussex, and Somerset. He closes the season at Dresdner Musikfestspiele. New York City chamber music engagements include the Aspect Foundation and Jupiter Chamber Players. During the summer of 2019, Fung performs at Musique de Chambre à Giverny, a chamber music festival in northern France.

Zlatomir Fung started his career with Young Concert Artists. A winner of the 2017 Young Concert Artists International Auditions and the 2017 Astral National Auditions, Fung has taken the top prizes at the 2018 Alice and Eleonore Schoenfeld International String Competition, 2016 George Enescu International Cello Competition, 2015 Johansen International Competition for Young String Players, 2014 Stulberg International String Competition, and 2014 Irving Klein International Competition. He was selected as a 2016 U.S. Presidential Scholar for the Arts and was awarded the 2016 Landgrave von Hesse Prize at the Kronberg Academy Cello Masterclasses. Fung was awarded an Avery Fisher Career Grant in March, 2020.

Of Bulgarian-Chinese heritage, Zlatomir Fung began playing cello at age three and earned fellowships at Ravinia's Steans Music Institute, Heifetz International Music Institute, MusicAlp, and the Aspen Music Festival and School. A proud recipient of the Kovner Fellowship, Fung currently studies at The Juilliard School under the tutelage of Richard Aaron and Timothy Eddy. Fung has been featured on NPR's Performance Today and has appeared on From the Top six times. Fung plays a W. E. Hill and Sons cello from 1905. In addition to music, he enjoys cinema, reading, and blitz chess. Learn more at www.zlatomirfung.com.

About I-Jung Huang

Taiwanese violinist I-Jung Huang is a top prizewinner of the 2017 Ima Hogg Concerto Competition and the 2016 Hudson Valley String Competition; the Laureate of the 2015 Michael Hill International Violin Competition; a top prizewinner of the TSO "The Young Talent" competition; the Academy of Taiwan Strings Competition in Taiwan; and was the youngest musician selected at the Young Artist Taiwan Bank in 2011. She has appeared as a soloist with the Houston Symphony Orchestra, Hudson Valley Philharmonic, Taiwan Philharmonic, and Taipei Symphony Orchestra. As an avid chamber musician, she has collaborated with Robert McDonald, Cynthia Phelps, Leila Josefowicz, Ronald Thomas, Peter Wiley, Merry Peckham, and Paul Biss. In addition, she has been invited to play with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, the Jupiter Symphony Chamber Players, the New York Classical Players and the New Asia Chamber Music Society in New York City.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You