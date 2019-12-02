Talents of the World Presents Second Annual Festival at Carnegie Hall

Talents of the World presents its Second Annual Festival at Carnegie Hall! This year they continue with their successful projects:

All I Want for Christmas is THREE TENORS! on December 19th (at Weill Hall) at 8PM https://www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2019/12/19/all-i-want-for-christmas-is-three-tenors-0800pm

CHRISTMAS BALL (at Zankel Hall) at 7PM on December 22nd https://www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2019/12/22/christmas-ball-a-merry-evening-of-opera-operetta-christmas-favorites-and-ballr-0700pm

They are very excited to welcome a living legend, one of the best Verdian sopranos in the history of opera - APRILE MILLO , who will make appearance as a special guest at our Christmas Ball. It is a real honor for our organization to be graced by this celebrated Prima Donna.

Talents of the World is also happy to see the winners of our International Voice Competition advance with their careers, making big waves in the operatic world. Thus, one of our winners, Zachary James, made his Metropolitan Opera debut, and was featured in live HD performance, which aired in 2,200 theaters worldwide, viewed by over 3 million people. Zachary James will perform at our Christmas Ball as well! He has shown that a successful singer/actor is successful in any style, including opera AND Broadway!

As a Broadway actor, Zach created the role of Lurch in the Original Broadway Cast of The Addams Family, Thomas Hassinger in the Tony Award winning Original Broadway Revival Cast of South Pacific at Lincoln Center, and sang Handel's Messiah in the 2007 National Theatre of London Broadway transfer, Coram Boy.

Who can resist three powerful, athletic, romantic voices? Three Tenors will charm the audience in this well thought-out program of the most beautiful melodies. Three Tenors: Giovanni Formisano (Italy), WooYoung Yoon (South Korea) and John W. Gomez (Venezuela).

This year's winners of our International Voice Competition will be decided on December 5th, at the Grand Finals, at Opera America. More info: http://talentsoftheworld.org





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You