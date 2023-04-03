UNSPOKEN EMOTIONS: A POETRY BOOK By Jayda Addleton Explores Life's Realities

Australian author Jayda Addleton has released her debut poetry book, "Unspoken Emotions", which explores life from a child's innocence to facing the harsh realities of the world. Jayda, who started writing at the age of twelve, delves into her own emotions through poetry, offering a unique perspective on growing up in an ever-changing world. The book takes readers on a journey that investigates the complexities of human emotions, demonstrating that emotions are never black and white.

"Unspoken Emotions" is a collection of poems that offers an honest and raw portrayal of life's challenges. Jayda's writing style has been influenced by her surroundings, from reading fantasy, romance, and poetry to playing Dungeons and Dragons and listening to music. Her chaotic writing voice reflects her own life as she balances work, university, and a social life.

Writing "Unspoken Emotions" became a therapeutic and educational journey of self discovery, Jayda hopes that readers will find comfort in her words and a deeper understanding of themselves. She wants to show people that it's okay to feel complex emotions and that poetry and reading are powerful ways to process them.

"Unspoken Emotions" is now available for purchase in both print and digital formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers.

For more information about Jayda Addleton and Unspoken Emotions, please visit her website at https://jaydaadd.com/ or follow her on YouTube for more updates.