Texas Neurologist Examines 'Hitler's Maladies' In New Book

Texas Tech University Press announces the upcoming release of Hitler's Maladies and Their Impact on World War II: A Behavioral Neurologist's View by Dr. Thomas Hutton.

A groundbreaking exploration by one of the world's most uniquely qualified experts, Hitler's Maladies will be available wherever fine books are sold on March 28, 2023

About Hitler's Maladies: Toward the end of World War II, Hitler's many health complications became more pronounced, making an evil man even more erratic and dangerous. While the subject of Hitler's health has been catalogued previously, never has it been done so thoroughly or with the level of up-to-date medical expertise as in Dr. Thomas Hutton's seminal new book.

Hitler's Maladies, Hutton's landmark neurobehavioral analysis of Adolf Hitler, draws from a lifetime of medical research and clinical experience to understand how the dictator's particular medical history further warped a deformed personality and altered Hitler's decision making.

Dr. Hutton, who trained under the world-renowned neuropsychologist Dr. Alexander Luria, the father of modern neuropsychological assessment, is uniquely-and eminently-qualified to undertake this most difficult assessment. While numerous books on the subject thumb through the annals of popular psychology to understand one of history's most famous monsters, Dr. Hutton's latest book uses contemporary clinical knowledge, lucidly synthesizing medical complexities for all audiences.

In this exhaustive, eye-opening, and extensive new book, Dr. Hutton undertakes a thorough medical history to shed light on a pivotal historical moment, examining how disease impacted Hitler's destructive life.

Texas Tech University will release Hitler's Maladies in trade paper (232 Pages, 6.00 x 9.00, ISBN 9781682831663, $27.95) and eBook (ISBN 9781682831670. $9.95) editions on May 8, 2023.

Tom Hutton, MD, PhD, is an internationally recognized clinical and research neurologist and educator. The past president of the Texas Neurological Society, Dr. Hutton served as professor and vice chairman of the Department of Medical and Surgical Neurology at the Texas Tech School of Medicine. He now lives on his cattle ranch near Fredericksburg, Texas.