Tellwell Publishing Releases 5th Anniversary Edition of Diane Kalen-Sukra's SAVE YOUR CITY

Tellwell Publishing has released the 5th Anniversary edition of Diane Kalen-Sukra's seminal book "Save Your City: How Toxic Culture Kills Community & What To Do About It". In a climate where rising incivility and toxic culture increasingly threaten local democracies, this book arrives as a timely antidote.

This updated and illustrated edition presents a comprehensive "Roadmap to Renewing Civic Culture," equipping community leaders and citizens alike with practical steps to foster collaborative environments of respect, mutual understanding, and civil discourse.

Kalen-Sukra has spent the past five years on a civility tour (https://www.dianekalensukra.com/media), collaborating with local governments and communities across North America and beyond, to highlight and address the ways in which incivility and toxic behavior obstruct the abilities of cities and communities to manage pressing issues such as the infrastructure deficit, homelessness, and public safety.Top of Form

"The escalation of toxic behavior, from insults to threats to physical violence, significantly erodes social trust, reduces civic participation, and undermines policymaking," Kalen-Sukra says. "This cycle further fuels polarization, creating a vicious loop, which too often leads to dysfunction, resignations and even local governance collapse."

This is underscored by findings from the new Brenner Centre for Justice's report, "Intimidation of State and Local Officeholders: A Threat to Democracy," revealing that 40% of local officials are hesitant to seek re-election due to the surge in abuse and an equal number are reluctant to take on important but controversial issues. This trend disproportionately affects women and people of color, thereby limiting diverse viewpoints and ideas.

"In a democracy, might is not right," says Kalen-Sukra. "Resorting to harassment over political differences is both authoritarian and antithetical to democratic values."

"Local officials and governments are increasingly forced to invest in expensive security measures to protect themselves from their own constituents-the very people they represent and serve," Kalen-Sukra says. "This situation is both tragic and absurd."

"In order to thrive, our local democracies depend on our ability to revive the art of living and working well together," says Kalen-Sukra. "We stand at a crossroads: deeper division or collective renewal. The choice is ours."

"Save Your City" Book Summary

"Save Your City" takes readers on a journey from the perilous terrains of "Bullyville," a place where incivility and toxic culture reigns; to an eye-opening visit to classical antiquity for civic wisdom; to the aspirational streets of "Sustainaville," which prioritizes the civic values of respect, collaboration, and shared responsibility in shaping a more inclusive and resilient future.

The successful journey includes a renaissance of civic values and civic education as vital to fostering the type of culture that can sustain us, our democracy, and our planet.

"Save Your City" is a practical manifesto for anyone committed to the hard work of civic culture renewal. Available at all major booksellers.

