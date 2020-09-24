Tammy L. Grace Releases New Holiday Romance 'Christmas Wishes'

The book is scheduled for release on October 8, 2020.

Author Tammy L. Grace has announced the release of her new holiday romance, Christmas Wishes. Scheduled for release on October 8, 2020 by Lone Mountain Press, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers. This is book three in the Soul Sisters at Cedar Mountain Lodge romance series.

Random circumstances brought them together. Love made them family.

With Jo O'Malley's busy career as a lawyer in Chicago, she rarely gets home to Idaho, but this year is different. Her little sister is getting married on Christmas Eve and she has two whole weeks to spend in the snow-covered mountains, with the three foster sisters she loves and Maddie, the woman who made them a family fifteen years ago.

Things get off to a rough start when the wedding is canceled, but Maddie asks them to enjoy their holidays together at the festive lodge as planned, in order to console their sister. It's straight forward enough until Jo, through a chance encounter with a gorgeous golden retriever, runs into Luke, a boy she knew from her early childhood when she spent all her time at the local library.

Jo's not sure how to handle the unexpected attraction and her new feelings for Luke, who is all grown up now, handsome, and as kind as ever. He's set on staying close to his family in Granite Ridge and she has a plane ticket back to her life in Chicago after the new year. Are the sparks between them merely due to the nostalgia of the season, or will Luke open Jo's heart to the prospect of passion for something beyond her career?

If you're a fan of small towns, heartwarming holiday stories, and second chances, along with a few furry friends, you'll fall in love with Jo and her soul sisters in CHRISTMAS WISHES, Book 3 of Soul Sisters at Cedar Mountain Lodge, from USA Today bestselling author, Tammy L. Grace.

