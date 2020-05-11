TCG Publishes UNTIL THE FLOOD By Dael Orlandersmith

Theatre Communications Group has announced the publication of Until the Flood by Dael Orlandersmith. Until the Flood was commissioned by and received its world premiere at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis in St. Louis, Missouri in the fall of 2016.

In the gripping and revelatory Until the Flood, Dael Orlandersmith journeys into the heart and soul of modern-day America-confronting the powerful forces of history, race, and politics. Drawn from interviews following the shooting of a black teenager, Michael Brown, by a white police officer, Darren Wilson, Orlandersmith embodies the many faces of a community rallying for justice and a country still yearning for change.

Dael Orlandersmith is an actor, poet, and playwright. Her play Yellowman was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. She is currently working on two new plays and a novel.





