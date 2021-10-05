SherLann D. Moore Releases New Book SCREENWRITING FOR STORYTELLERS

Award-winning author and screenwriter SherLann D. Moore has announced the release of her new book, Screenwriting for Storytellers: How to Take Your Story From Idea to Script.

Are you a writer who wants to learn screenwriting?

SherLann D. Moore developed a simple process to show storytellers how to turn a story into a script. The book delivers lessons in basic screenplay structure plus, bonus features like quizzes, writer's block removal and brain boosting exercises, writing drills, pitch deck training and more. You'll also get Moore's cash award winning autobiographic dramatic script, Stronger When She's Broken. Screenwriting for Storytellers is a must have tool for writers of all types. Isn't it time you told Hollywood your story?

Screenwriting for Storytellers is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:



As you can see from the cover, Author and Screenwriter S.D. Moore has won numerous screenwriting awards, plus book writing awards. The highlights include the Boobs and Blood Best of the Fest award and several Best Feature Script awards. Moore also won a couple of first prize book awards. Moore is also a Film Festival Judge. S.D. Moore is a former military and college instructor who holds dual Masters in Management and Human Resources Development and is a dissertation away from a Doctorate of Education.