Robert Leet Releases Speculative Sci-fi Novel TIMEWISE

Author Robert Leet is pleased to announce the promotion of his science fiction novel, Timewise.

Two unlikely partners explore the frontiers of time and physics with experiments they consider too dangerous to reveal, while fending of an FBI agent who agrees, and thinks they must be stopped.

Timewise is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Robert Leet is a structural engineer who believes everyone should be introduced to the magic of mathematics and modern physics, as well as the beauty of our planet.