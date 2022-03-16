Quadriplegic Attorney W. Ron Adams Shares Story Of Survival In New Memoir COAL MINE TO COURTROOM

"Ronnie" Adams woke up face-down on the gritty ground, three miles inside a Kentucky coal mine, unable to move his arms or legs. The 19-year-old miner had lost control of the coal cart he was driving, causing him to become wedged between the low ceiling of the dark tunnel and the machine beneath him.

As one of Kentucky's top high school basketball players, Adams dreamed a career in the NBA, until the mining accident left him paralyzed from the neck down. Despite his debilitating injury, he earned a business degree at Murray State University and a JD/MBA at Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University. Now a successful attorney, Adams shares his experiences with candor and humor in "Coal Mine to Courtroom: A Quadriplegic's Memoir of Relentless Faith, Courage and Eternal Success" (Headline Books, Inc.).

"The book has a lot of anecdotes about personal relationships and some professional ones," Adams said. "I included a few stories, some serious and some funny, about experiences I had in law school and, later, in court. The book is meant to be entertaining and inspiring."

Co-written by Fred Anderson, "Coal Mine to Courtroom" is an uplifting story of survival against seemingly impossible odds, taking readers from Adams' childhood with an abusive, alcoholic father and his teenage years as a rising basketball star, through rehabilitation at the world-famous Craig Hospital in Colorado and navigating the many challenges to come. The book is replete with drama and humor as Adams recounts his exploration of faith and quest for a miracle. Subjects include Adams' passion for basketball, visiting a Hollywood psychic healer, physical and academic challenges in college, embarrassing moments in court, finding love, and more.

Some stories and descriptions of events are disturbing, even cringe-worthy, such as ones involving his father beating his mother. Other anecdotes are funny, like those involving pranks Adams played with some of his basketball teammates and the time his wheelchair rolled away from him, across a parking lot, when there was no one there to help.

More than a book about disabilities, "Coal Mine to Courtroom" is a love story, legal story, and medical drama. Midwest Book Review called the memoir "a testimony to resilience, perseverance, and re-envisioning the future." Kirkus Reviews described it as an "intriguing but idiosyncratic account of an impressive life... The author relates his story in terms both lucid and admirably candid... his remembrance is a remarkably inspirational one."

"There have been many times in my life when things seemed hopeless, but I have always kept going, with God's help," Adams said. "I hope this book inspires everyone, no matter what difficulties they are dealing with. If I can find happiness, anyone can."

