New LGBTQ Children's Book From GLAAD, TALE OF THE SHADOW KING Released Today

GLAAD today announced the latest children's book in its series in partnership with Little Bee Books, Price & Knight: Tale of the Shadow King, written by Daniel Haack and illustrated by Stevie Lewis. Price & Knight: Tale of the Shadow King is on sale today and can be purchased here.

Synopsis: Our brave and dashing heroes, the prince and the knight, are happily married and their kingdom is prospering, but soon, a fog of darkness that blocks the sun spreads across their land. They get word that the cause of this is a dark and mysterious Shadow King, and they rush off to find and stop him, but encounter many obstacles along the way. Will they be able to restore the light to their kingdom?

GLAAD's Head of Talent, Anthony Allen Ramos, hosted an interview with the book's author, Daniel Haack, today on GLAAD's Instagram Live at 11:00am EST. You can watch the video here: instagram.com/glaad

"Since the first Prince & Knight book was published, kids and grown-ups alike have been asking and asking me what happens in the 'happily ever after.' It warms my heart that these characters have resonated with so many readers, and I'm grateful for the dedication and support from GLAAD and Little Bee Books to be able to expand this world and continue telling stories of love, heroism, inclusivity and kindness." - Prince & Knight Author, Daniel Haack

"Prince & Knight: Tale of the Shadow King is an exciting adventure that reminds kids that not all Princes fall in love with Princesses," said Rich Ferraro, GLAAD's Chief Communications Officer. "Fairytales are so innate to the experience of childhood, and we're hopeful that by providing children with stories like this one, we'll inspire a better future for LGBTQ people.

In April of 2020, Prince & Knight (the prequel to Tales of the Shadow King) was added to the American Library Association's list of the most challenged books of 2020.

Each year, the American Library Association's (ALA) Office for Intellectual Freedom compiles the Top 10 Most Challenged Books list by documenting public challenges (challenges reported in the media), as well as censorship reports submitted through the Office's challenge reporting form. The list informs the public about censorship attempts in libraries and schools and highlights the stories of library workers and community members who are defending the freedom to read.

Reasons listed for Prince & Knight's contention included: "featuring a gay marriage and LGBTQIA+ content" and for being "'a deliberate attempt to indoctrinate young children' with the potential to cause confusion, curiosity, and gender dysphoria; and for conflicting with a religious viewpoint."

The book is part of a partnership between children's book publisher, Little Bee Books, and the world's largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, GLAAD. The partnership represents a commitment to increasing positive representation of diverse gender and sexual identities in children's books. Prince & Knight was the first book to be published through the partnership with several other titles following. Below are some of the growing number of titles that have been released.