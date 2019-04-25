Mystery Writer Wins National Award, Earns Additional Nominations

Colorado writer Margaret Mizushima continues to earn accolades and awards for her mystery novel, Burning Ridge. Recently awarded the Silver Medal for the coveted Benjamin Franklin Award (Fiction: Mystery/Suspense Category), Mizushima is also among finalists for the Colorado Book Award (Mystery Category) for Burning Ridge. In addition, Mizushima has been named among nominees for the Rocky Mountain Fiction Writers' Writer of the Year.

Sponsored by Colorado Humanities, The Colorado Book Awards celebrate the accomplishments of Colorado's outstanding authors, editors, illustrators, and photographers. This year's awards will be presented on May 18.

The Rocky Mountain Fiction Writers' Writer of the Year is sponsored by Rocky Mountain Fiction Writers, a non-profit, volunteer-run organization dedicated to supporting, encouraging, and educating writers seeking publication in commercial fiction. This year's Writer of the Year award will be announced on July 20.

An annual awards competition named in honor of America's most cherished publisher/printer, the Benjamin Franklin Award recognizes excellence in independent publishing. The Benjamin Franklin Award is sponsored by the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA), the largest not-for-profit trade association in the book industry. This year's awards competition garnered nearly 1500 individual entries.

Acclaimed novelist Margaret Mizushima's critically-acclaimed Timber Creek K-9 mystery series features deputy Mattie Cobb and her police dog partner Robo. In Burning Ridge (Crooked Lane Books, 2018) Mattie and Robo make a grisly discovery on a rugged Colorado mountain ridge-and become the targets of a ruthless killer.

An intense, engaging, exhilarating tale that unfolds against the backdrop of a ticking clock, Burning Ridge sizzles from start to finish.

Margaret Mizushima is the award-winning author of the internationally published and critically acclaimed Timber Creek K-9 Mysteries, including Burning Ridge, named a Best Book of 2018 by Kings River Life. Active within the writing community, Margaret serves on the board for the Rocky Mountain chapter of Mystery Writers of America. She lives in Colorado on a small ranch with her veterinarian husband where they raised two daughters and a multitude of animals. Margaret Mizushima is also the author of Killing Trail, Stalking Ground, and Hunting Hour. Tracking Game, the next installment in the series, will be released in November 2019. She can be found on Facebook/AuthorMargaretMizushima, on Twitter @margmizu, on Instagram at margmizu, and on her website at www.margaretmizushima.com.





