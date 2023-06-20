Mikayla Rose Releases YA Novel WHEN JUNE MET JULY

The book takes readers on an emotional journey through the complexities of love, friendship, and the challenges of navigating life's unexpected twists.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Mikayla Rose, a talented and promising English graduate, has unveiled her debut young adult novel, "When June Met July". This gripping tale takes readers on an emotional journey through the complexities of love, friendship, and the challenges of navigating life's unexpected twists.

Set in the backdrop of a simple life, the story follows the young and unsuspecting Elle Rosendale, whose path unexpectedly intertwines with the mysterious and turbulent Alexandra Price. Their brief but intense romance leads to Elle experiencing her first heartbreak, leaving her searching for solace and happiness.

In a surprising turn of events, Elle finds herself forging an unexpected bond with June Reeves, a former lover of Alexandra, and June's girlfriend, Scarlett Young. Together, they rise to power alongside their newfound friends. Elle begins to find solace in June's company, experiencing the joys of friendship once again. However, their friendship faces a daunting test, forcing Elle to confront a difficult decision.

As the seasons change, Elle embarks on a journey of self-discovery, navigating the complexities of love, sex, family, and friendship. Along the way, she grapples with the challenges and revelations that shape her understanding of the world. Just when she thinks she has found her footing, a tragic, violent, and irreversible secret surfaces, plunging Elle into the depths of her past. Now, she stands at a complicated crossroads, caught in a dangerous corner.

Author Mikayla Rose brings her keen insight and literary prowess to "When June Met July." Her immersive storytelling delves into the multifaceted aspects of human relationships, captivating readers from beginning to end. With a compelling narrative, Rose explores the universal themes of love, heartbreak, and the profound impact of life-altering choices.

Mikayla Rose, a budding talent in the literary world, has created a captivating story that will resonate with readers of all ages. "When June Met July" is a testament to her literary passion and ability to encapsulate the intricate emotions of young adulthood.

"When June Met July" is now available for purchase in bookstores nationwide.

For more information about the author and her work, please visit Mikayla Rose on Instagram @mikyb_5 - https://www.instagram.com/mikyb_5/.



