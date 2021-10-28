Julia DeBarrioz Releases New Urban Fantasy Vampire Romance THE ANGEL'S WRATH

Author Julia DeBarrioz has announced the release of her urban fantasy vampire romance novel, The Angel's Wrath. This is the third book in her Dakota del Toro series.

Revolution is only the beginning...

After the success of the Outliers' Revolution, things are far from settled for Don Diego and the vampire coven of Santa Fe. Trouble lurks around every corner this holiday season: an impending duel with a deadly mercenary from Spain with whom Diego shares a violent past, and vampires from Washington D.C. who want control of the entire country. An outsider attacking citizens of The City Different threatens to break the truce with the Preternatural Control Team before it's barely begun. An inhuman art thief is pinching important paintings, including a priceless Cézanne from Diego's own wall. But worst of all in the new alcalde's estimation, Dakota's globe-trotting ex has returned from the jungles of Guatemala, and Diego knows Henrik Heyerdahl's renewed interest in his consort is anything but platonic. The archeologist is hiding something, and it's possible he has brought his own supernatural troubles back from the Mayan ruins of the Petén.

When Don Edgar makes an attempt on Dakota del Toro's life, the bounty hunter shoots her way out, but finds herself suspended from PCT. The future of her career rests in her superior's hands, and John Steele seems all too eager to extort her into signing up for Knighthood. Determined not to be a pawn in a Super Secret Monster Hunting Society's game, Dakota digs in her heels, though new powers and the continuation of dreams that feel more and more like memories pull her toward something that feels alarmingly like destiny. Diego knows more than he will say, and Dakota recklessly gambles on the millennia-old demon Sri Devendra for answers. Whether he will help her, or he has his own agenda, is anyone's guess...

About the Author:



Long ago, a fortune teller read Julia's palm and told her, "You'd better write this all down." Julia has been writing, writing, writing, ever since. Somewhere along the line she earned a degree in fine art and traveled the world. For all the places she's been, New Mexico remains one of her favorite places to be.

Now she lives on a farm in Missouri with her darling husband, two criminal conures, one stubborn bulldog, one bad bunny, a fivesome of ducks, and possibly too many chickens.

But really, is there such a thing as too many chickens?