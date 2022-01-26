Jed Power Publishes THE TREASURE OF HAMPTON BEACH

After suffering a massive stroke, crime fiction author, Jed Power, overcame his paralysis and wrote the eighth book in the ac-claimed Dan Marlowe/Hampton Beach, NH, Crime/Mystery series. At the same time, Power completed a proposed TV Series Bible (explaining the proposal) and a Pilot episode adapting his series to a one-hour TV Series or feature film.

Power admits that writing after a stroke had major obstacles. "Typing with one finger was the least of it," Power said. He continued, "It brought me confidence, just getting it done. In my eyes anyhow, it was an accomplishment."

All eight Dan Marlowe/Hampton Beach, NH, books are available in paperback and eBook via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and most other outlets.

About the Author:

Jed Power is an acclaimed author, well known for his New Hampshire fiction crime series starring crime-solving lead character Dan Marlowe. Power suffered a devastating stroke in 2019 but re-turned to work after weeks in the hospital to finish the series' eighth book, The Treasure of Hampton Beach. He is presently writing a screenplay based on the series.

About the Book:

The Treasure of Hampton Beach

Dan Marlowe/Hampton Beach, NH Mystery Series Book 8

By Jed Power

Publisher: Dark Jetty Publishing

Published: September 29, 2021



Mystery

A mad cap treasure hunt is on. But will whoever finds the fortune live to enjoy it?

There's a sickness raging through Hampton Beach, an epidemic more contagious and deadly than any pandemic virus.

Gold fever.

And Dan Marlowe-along with his friends-has been bitten by the bug.

Joining the hunt for treasure are a half mad ex-Prohibition agent, an infamous Irish Boston gang leader, and other assorted thugs. Of course, the always bumbling small-time hustlers-Eddie Hoar and Derwood Doller-have to get in on the action...

Along with anyone within driving distance who can beg, borrow, or steal a shovel or metal detector.

When a treasure hunter is found beaten to death, Dan has to-once again-prove his innocence while battling his own dark demons.

Only this time the demons might win.