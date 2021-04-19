Emily Mims Releases New Romance Novel CAMERON UNSCRIPTED

Author Emily Mims has announced the release of her new m/m romance, Cameron Unscripted.

Subtle glances, suggestive smirks, passing comments laced with innuendo...Cameron Heiser and Josh Goldstein have been quietly flirting for years. Just when the time seems right to act on their desire, Josh's focus shifts when unexpectedly, he becomes father to his young niece and nephew.

Cam doesn't date men with kids. Too many complications. He likes his fun to flow with the pace of his life. He comes and goes as he pleases, and getting involved with someone else's family is more than he's willing to take on. Even for Josh.

But the pull is too strong, and they strike a deal. What they have has to remain separate from Josh's family life. No kids involved. What starts out as the apparent perfect solution turns into everything Cam swore he wouldn't do. Josh's time is not his own, and Cam is not good with waiting on the sidelines.

Miserable apart, Cam sees no way to make it work until fate's hand pushes him in a direction he never saw possible. No one is more surprised to learn, love really does conquer all.

Cameron Unscripted is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Author of over 25 Romance novels, Emily combined her writing career with a career in public education until leaving the classroom to write full time. The mother of two sons, she and her husband split their time between Texas and eastern Tennessee. For relaxation she plays the piano, organ, and dulcimer.

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/57398481-cameron-unscripted