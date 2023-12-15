Dr. Frank J. Sapienza to Release New Medical Thriller THE GREATER GOOD

A gripping medical thriller explores the impossible choices faced by a desperate father.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

What Would You Sacrifice for Your Child's Health?
Prepare for a pulse-pounding journey where life and morality collide in this gripping medical thriller that poses an impossible choice for a desperate father.

Prepare for a heart-pounding journey into the world of medical ethics and moral dilemmas with the upcoming release of The Greater Good, a gripping medical thriller authored by Dr. Frank J. Sapienza. Published by Fireship Press/Cortero Publishing, this riveting tale will be available on January 24, 2024.

In The Greater Good, readers are introduced to Dr. Jonathan Morrison, a dedicated physician whose world is turned upside down when he saves his own son's life with a kitchen knife. As he grapples with his son's worsening symptoms, Dr. Morrison realizes he has been in denial about the true cause of his condition.

Just when hope seems lost, Advanced Genomic Research enters the picture with a tantalizing offer - a revolutionary new treatment that could potentially save his son. However, as with any deal that appears too good to be true, there is a catch.

Dr. Morrison faces an impossible choice: should he abandon the possibility of a cure for his son, or should he embrace an ethical compromise that will alter the course of his life forever? The Greater Good explores the intricate web of medical ethics, personal sacrifice, and the lengths to which one man is willing to go for the sake of his child.

About the Author:
Dr. Frank J. Sapienza, a seasoned dentist since 1985, was born and raised in the vibrant borough of Brooklyn, New York. His enduring passion for advancing technology, both in his dental practice and the broader healthcare field, fuels his exploration of critical issues in healthcare.

In his spare time, Dr. Sapienza enjoys a variety of pursuits, from relaxing at the beach to reading, playing the piano, attending concerts, and exploring the cultural riches of New York's museums. He occasionally tries his hand at fishing in the unpredictable waters of New York City, often with little success.

Currently residing in Brooklyn with his wife, Jeanmarie, a dedicated New York City teacher, and their son Jonathan, Dr. Sapienza brings a unique perspective to the realm of medical thrillers.

Connect with Dr. Frank J. Sapienza:

Official Website: https://www.franksapienza.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550022156868

Where to Find The Greater Good

Don't miss out on this captivating medical thriller. The Greater Good will be available from January 24, 2024, through various booksellers. Keep an eye out for this thought-provoking tale that challenges the boundaries of medical ethics and human determination.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CP2Y7NQQ

Fireship Press
P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com

Pages: • Fiction: Medical Thriller / Suspense
Trade paperback: 978-1-61179-422-9 / $21.99
eBook: 978-1-61179-423-6 / $8.99
Available through booksellers worldwide

Visit https://fireshippress.com/Author/dr-frank-j-sapienza/ for more details.



