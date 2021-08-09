Coral Springs Mom, Destiny Haggett, Releases Inspirational Memoir About Son Battling Unknown New Cancer

Destiny Haggett is grateful for so much in her life-a successful career as a model, public speaker and manager of a private 962-seat live entertainment venue; a happy marriage to Bill Haggett, the general manager of the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, and mother to five beautiful children; and now the author of an inspirational memoir Gifts Along the Broken Path.

But with all the blessings have come many challenges, particularly serious health problems for both her and her 20-year-old son Chansen Savakinus, who is now battling his third life-threatening illness, this one a previously unknown variant of liver cancer. How Destiny and her family have dealt with these challenges is the subject of her new memoir, which will have its official book launch on Tuesday, September 14, 5 to 7 pm, at Deja Blue Restaurant, located at 7805 North University Drive in Parkland.

"We have had a miraculous life in many ways, but also numerous obstacles to overcome," says Destiny Haggett, who was only the 13th women in this country to survive, along with the baby, a splenic artery aneurysm rupture during pregnancy. "Chansen battled Leukemia twice while growing up, enduring seven years of treatment, before being stricken by cancer again last May."

"While written before the latest cancer diagnosis, Gifts Along the Broken Path is a tale of hope and grace that is sure to inspire anyone that reads it, particularly those who are trying to overcome similar hurdles in their lives," she adds. "All proceeds from the sale of this book will be used to help offset the costs that will come with Chansen's latest treatment."

All copies of the book sold through September 23 will be limited and autographed first edition copies that will contain an electronic PDF version to be read on electronic devices. Books can be purchased online www.haggetthouse.com.

The book launch on September 14 will include a Meet & Greet with the Author, book signing, and raffle of a donated painting from artist Nava Lundy.

"I hope everyone will join us at my official book launch, and I want to give special thanks to my dear friends Catherine Walker, Jennifer Caronna, and Sabrina Cozzolino, part owner of Deja Blue, for their ongoing support in making this happen," says Haggett.