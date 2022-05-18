Collected Plays Of Gary Beck Volume III Released

'If at First' and 'The Big Match', the first two comedies in this collection were produced and directed Off Broadway by Gary Beck for the traditional theatre going audience.

'Two Snobs Ridiculed' is an updated adaptation of Moliere's 'Two Pretentious Maidens Ridiculed', originally translated and directed by Gary Beck Off Broadway and on tour.

'The Women Legislators -1890' is an updated adaptation of Aristophanes Ecclesiazusae, Co-translated and originally directed by Gary Beck Off Broadway and on tour.

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 34 poetry collections, 14 novels, 3 short story collections, 1 collection of essays and 7 books of plays. Gary lives in New York City.