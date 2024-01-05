Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tony Chase - MY LIFE IN THE AUDIENCE - BUA

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Joey Bucheker - CHICAGO - O’Connell & Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Timmy Goodman - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - O’Connell & Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Nicolette Navarro - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions

Best Direction Of A Play

Todd Warfield - THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - Alleyway Theater

Best Ensemble

RANKED - Open Door Productions

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt DiVita - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Lucas Colon - SUNSET BOULEVARD - O’Connell & Company

Best Musical

KRAGTAR - Alleyway Theater

Best New Play Or Musical

KRAGTAR - Alleyway Theater

Best Performer In A Musical

Quinn McGillion - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions

Best Performer In A Play

Joey Bucheker - THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - Alleyway Theater

Best Play

THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - Alleyway Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eugene Olear - RANKED - Open Door Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Emma Gillies - RANKED - Open Door Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Matt Rittler - THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company

Favorite Local Theatre

Alleyway Theater