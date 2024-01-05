Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Buffalo!

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Tony Chase - MY LIFE IN THE AUDIENCE - BUA

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Joey BuchekerCHICAGO - O’Connell & Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Timmy Goodman - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - O’Connell & Company

Best Direction Of A Musical
Nicolette Navarro - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions

Best Direction Of A Play
Todd Warfield - THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - Alleyway Theater

Best Ensemble
RANKED - Open Door Productions

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matt DiVita - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Lucas Colon - SUNSET BOULEVARD - O’Connell & Company

Best Musical
KRAGTAR - Alleyway Theater

Best New Play Or Musical
KRAGTAR - Alleyway Theater

Best Performer In A Musical
Quinn McGillion - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions

Best Performer In A Play
Joey BuchekerTHE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - Alleyway Theater

Best Play
THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - Alleyway Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eugene Olear - RANKED - Open Door Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Emma Gillies - RANKED - Open Door Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Matt Rittler - THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company

Favorite Local Theatre
Alleyway Theater



