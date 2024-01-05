Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Buffalo!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Tony Chase - MY LIFE IN THE AUDIENCE - BUA
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Joey Bucheker - CHICAGO - O’Connell & Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Timmy Goodman - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - O’Connell & Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Nicolette Navarro - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions
Best Direction Of A Play
Todd Warfield - THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - Alleyway Theater
Best Ensemble
RANKED - Open Door Productions
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matt DiVita - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Lucas Colon - SUNSET BOULEVARD - O’Connell & Company
Best Musical
KRAGTAR - Alleyway Theater
Best New Play Or Musical
KRAGTAR - Alleyway Theater
Best Performer In A Musical
Quinn McGillion - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bellissima Productions
Best Performer In A Play
Joey Bucheker - THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - Alleyway Theater
Best Play
THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - Alleyway Theater
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eugene Olear - RANKED - Open Door Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Emma Gillies - RANKED - Open Door Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Matt Rittler - THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES - O’Connell & Company
Favorite Local Theatre
Alleyway Theater
