Warwick Institute Of Culture Holds a Special Benefit Performance

The performance is on Wednesday May 17th.

Warwick Institute of Culture presents a one night only special benefit performance: Broadway At The Wick located at The Wick Theatre in Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Rd, Warwick, NY 10990 (former Kutz Camp) on Wednesday May 17th. Doors open at 6:30pm for raffles and refreshments, performance begins at 7:30pm.

An intimate night of Broadway show tunes sung by local Broadway performers whose credits include The Book Of Mormon, Billy Elliot, American Idiot, Hands On a Hardbody, Good Vibrations, Chaplin, Venice, On The Town, People in The Picture, Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Spiderman, Nine, Follies, Miss Saigon, Les Miserables, as well as members from Greenwood Lake Theater!

The night will feature music from popular Broadway shows, raffles, refreshments, and community to fundraise for and raise awareness of the new non-profit organization Warwick Institute of Culture (a.k.a. "The Wick") a 501(c)(3) cultivating community through arts and cultural programming in Warwick NY.

Performances by Chuck Ragsdale, Jessica McRoberts, Pat McRoberts, Katie Weatherford, Kevin Milnes, Jenn Seracuse, Evan Swanson, David Larsen, & Emilee Dupré.





