WallByrd Theatre Company Presents a New Adaptation of MEDEA

WallByrd Theatre Company is inviting audiences to workshop readings and post-show talkbacks with all the creators involved in developing this adaptation of Euripides' "Medea" at the Avyarium Theatre in Village Gate, October 17th through the 20th. Creating a new take on one of theatre's best known tragedies is the natural next step for this theatre recognized for superb creative adaptations of the well-known classics. Wallbyrd Artistic Director, Virginia Monte notes "The Rochester arts community is recognized as one of the top in the country. The input the audiences provide will help propel this new and creative adaptation to the next level" Each performance reading will feature a talk-back with our creative team of international and local artists. We welcome Rochester's audiences to join us in the development of this new addition to the American theatre.

Performances are October 17, 18, and 19 at 7:30pm and October 20 at 5:00 pm.

Tickets are $5 at the door or online at: avyarium.ticketleap.com/medea-reading/

When Jason announces he is leaving his wife and two young children for another woman, Medea is forced to confront how alone she truly is. This modern re-telling of "Medea" explores the isolation of modern motherhood, and the physical and psychological tolls that can push a woman to her breaking point.

Adapted by Christina Hurtado Pierson and Emma Canalese, with music by local composer Mark Bader, this production brings Euripides classic into a modern framework, lacing together themes of family, betrayal, motherhood, sacrifice, and the struggle and stigma underlying mental illness in the 21st century.

About the Creative Team

Christina Hurtado-Pierson specializes in new play development and classical dramaturgy. Christina has worked extensively in independent, Off-Broadway, and regional theater, including productions with Classic Stage Company (NYC), Rattlestick Playwrights Theater (NYC), and the American Players Theater (WI). She serves as the resident dramaturg for Wallbyrd Theatre Company, who specialize in contemporary productions of classical plays, and Godlight Theater Company, who specialize in literary adaptations. Before moving to New York, Christina ran the Bruntwood Playwriting Competition for the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester, UK.

Emma Canalese Emma has a history of directing and choreographic work, including Einstein and Mileva (Crosshatch Theatre Company, Theatre Row) America (DUTF '09, NY, winner of Audience Award), The Tempest: Remixed (Teatro Heckscher @ El Museo del Barrio NY), Paramnesia (One Extra Dance, Aust.) and Sense of Purpose on Sundays (The University of New South Wales). She was assistant choreographer on Always Greener (Channel 7, Australia) and The Real Theatre Company's production of Hair. She was also part of the creative team for US, a musical based on Peter Gabriel's music. Emma is a graduate of The Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theatre, The Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (Advanced Diploma of Dance) and has studied directing under Karen Kohlhass at Atlantic Theatre Company. www.emmacanalese.com

Mark Bader is the lead singer/bassist/percussionist/clarinetist and songwriter/producer of The Swooners. He moonlights as a solo pianist/vocalist. He has performed alongside of Lady Gaga and has opened for Soulive.





