Buffalo has a number of thriving performing arts institutions with esteemed alumni working on Broadway, touring theatre, local theatre, TV and film! Below, BroadwayWorld rounds up the top performing arts schools in Buffalo. Check out the list below!

University at Buffalo

Fearless Artistry. Technical Proficiency. Professional Versatility. Theatre and Dance at the University at Buffalo engages emerging artists, scholars, and audiences dedicated to sustaining and innovating the performing arts across disciplines. Our diverse programs integrate rigorous training, critical understanding, and impassioned creation supported by close faculty mentorship and developed in collaboration with internationally recognized guest artists.

State University of Buffalo

The Theater Department introduces students to all aspects of theater and the entertainment industries. The theater season includes both faculty- and student-directed productions presented on campus. These productions are attended by members of both the college and the community. Through advisement, students may focus their studies in the following concentrations: acting, directing/dramaturgy, design/technical, and general study. The department also emphasizes direct application of theater skills beyond the stage in the form of various outreach projects. High standards afford a foundation for careers in professional theater, television, and film. A 19-credit-hour minor program in theater is also available.

