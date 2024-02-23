Theatre444 to Hold Auditions for HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE in March

Theatre444 will hold auditions for How I Learned to Drive this spring. Compassionate, heartbreaking, and sometimes even funny, Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning play chronicles one woman's journey to break the cycle—and silence—surrounding the years of sexual abuse she experienced at the hands of a beloved family member. How I Learned to Drive explores how we are shaped by the people who hurt us.

The play tells the story of a woman nicknamed Li'l Bit as she comes to terms with her abusive relationship with her Uncle Peck throughout her adolescence. Aside from Li'l Bit and Uncle Peck, a Greek Chorus of three is on hand to play all of the other characters in their lives. The script is a memory play told largely out of chronological order, with the first scene taking place in 1969 in a parking lot in rural Maryland.

Auditions will be March 24th beginning at 2pm. Parts for 3 Women and 2 men, Ages 20-55. Please Prepare a 2-3 min serio/comic contemporary monologue. You may be asked to read cold. Performance Dates are May 16-19th at Fatzinger Hall, 31 E Williams Street Waterloo, NY 13165.

***Please note that there are sensitive themes in this show. ***

Register for an Audition Spot : www.theatre444.com

NYS Award Winning Artistic Director Pam Rapoza leads this production assisted by Technical Director Garrett Coons.