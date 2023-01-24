Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Pulaski Senior High Select Chorus to Join Foreigner Tribute Band in Concert

The Select Chorus will accompany Double Vision - The Foreigner Experience in performing its timeless number-one hit, "I Want to Know What Love Is."

Jan. 24, 2023  

The Pulaski Senior High Select Chorus, led by Choral Director Aimee Mumford, will perform with the nation's top tribute Foreigner, Double Vision - The Foreigner Experience at The Kallet Theater on Saturday, January 28 at 8 p.m.

With ten multi-platinum albums and sixteen Top 30 hits, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Tickets are $30, and can be purchased at www.kallettheater.com.

"We are so proud to welcome the Pulaski Senior High Select Chorus to perform on our stage," said Kallet Theater General Manager John Sansone, "and we hope the students have the time of their lives."

The choir is under the direction of Aimee Mumford, of the Pulaski Academy and Central Schools. For the January 28th concert at The Kallet Theater, the chorus will consist of approximately 20 students ranging in age from 14 to 18.

"We wanted the chorus for authenticity when we perform "I Want To Know What Love Is," said Double Vision lead singer Chandler Mogel. "Foreigner used a choir on the original recording, and when they perform live they feature a different local choir at every stop on their tour. As a tribute band, we believe in properly recreating these epic songs, down to the finest details. Plus, it's such a great dynamic musically to work with a choir/chorus. We're really looking forward to it," said Mogel.

Boasting some of New York City's top professional rock musicians, Double Vision - The Foreigner Experience is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after tribute acts touring today. This 7-piece band delivers an unparalleled level of integrity and technical prowess, resulting in a legitimate tribute and authentic performance. Second to none at recreating the masterful songs Foreigner fans worldwide have come to love, Double Vision brings brings audiences an unforgettable experience with ear to ear smiles, singing, dancing, and clapping along to some of the greatest hit songs from the 70's & 80's, including "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Cold As Ice," "I Want To Know What Love Is," "Urgent," Double Vision," "Head Games," "Feels Like The First Time," and more.

For more information, call the box office at 315-298-0007 or visit www.kallettheater.com.




