The Jewish Repertory Theatre Receives A $5,000 Grant From Legislator Vinal

Legislator Jeanne Vinal was sworn in January 2020, as Erie County Legislator for District 5, which contains about 75 percent of the Town of Amherst and includes Eggertsville, Snyder, the Village of Williamsville, Sweet Home, and parts of Getzville, Willow Ridge, and most of Williamsville outside the village as well. In her first year as Legislator, Jeanne Vinal has secured funding for the Jewish Repertory Theatre in the amount of $5,000.00.

Legislator Vinal said, "It was a priority to get funding for Jewish Repertory Theatre because I know how important community groups such as this one are. The pandemic and shutdowns have strained community groups from both working toward their mission, but also from providing the fellowship, community, support, and fun of being together enjoying a performance. In addition, membership outreach which is always necessary in any group, has also faced setbacks with the pause on large groups meeting in person."

The funds will be used at the discretion of the Theatre's advisory committee. Legislator Vinal has already met with the JRT advisory committee to speak on the budget and the state of the County.

Legislator Jeanne Vinal is proud to serve Erie County District 5 and is glad to have been able to secure this funding for the Jewish Repertory Theatre.

This season, under Saul Elkin's artistic direction, the Jewish Repertory Theatre is presenting a season of Five Staged Virtual Readings. More at www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com.