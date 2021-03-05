Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Jewish Repertory Theatre Presents EXQUISITE POTENTIAL

Exquisite Potential is directed by Adam Yellen and stars Brittany Bassett, Jordan Levin, David Lundy, and Ricky Needham.

Mar. 5, 2021  
The Jewish Repertory Theatre will present a filmed Staged Reading of Exquisite Potential by Stephen Kaplan, available for digital download, April 8-28, 2021. This is fifth selection in a series of Five Staged Readings, performed on the JRT stage and seen, through the magic of video, wherever audiences choose to enjoy.

All parents think their children are brilliant. Alan Zuckerman just happens to think his 3-year-old son, David, is the Messiah. Thirty years ago, Alan and his wife, Laura, visited their rabbi to verify David's possible divine nature. Thirty years later, everyone older and wiser, it appears that dad might have been onto something.

Stephen Kaplan has been writing plays since age 15 and has numerous awards, commissions and productions including: Southeast Texas Festival of New Plays, NJ Playwrights Contest and B Street New Comedies Festival amongst many more. He is a member of the Dramatists Guild and serves as Northeastern Regional Representative for the DG National Council.

Exquisite Potential is directed by Adam Yellen and stars Brittany Bassett, Jordan Levin, David Lundy, and Ricky Needham. Kellin Higgins is Stage Manager, Adam Yellen and Steve Vaughan are Set Designers, and Nick Quinn is designing both Sound and Lighting for the production. Beau Jest will be filmed and edited by Full Circle Studios, and Closed Captioning options are being produced by Leah Barron at All Inclusive Productions, LLC.

The Jewish Repertory Theatre of Western New York is a program of the JCC of Greater Buffalo. Each of the five plays is available for 21 days, November 2020 - March 2021. Unique links to the online video performances will be sent to subscribers and ticket holders shortly before "opening nights". Tickets: $20/household.

All productions will be professionally produced and video recorded in The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, JCC Benderson Family Building at 2640 North Forest Road, Amherst, NY.

For more information on JRT, productions, dates and tickets, visit www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com. Tickets also at JRT Box Office: 716-650-7626.


