The Company Theatre Presents RICHARD II

The banishment of beloved nobleman Henry Bolingbroke sets into motion a series of events that threaten to remove King Richard II of England from his throne in this retelling of Shakespeare's classic tale of power and corruption by Rochester's The Company Theatre.

The first full-length production of The Company Theatre's inaugural season, Shakespeare's RICHARD II, runs October 14-30 at Loft 209 in Rochester's historic Temple Building, 50 Liberty Pole Way. The play is a classic tale of power and corruption, told in a bold, new way..

In 1399 England, King Richard II banishes Henry Bolingbroke and seizes his lands and wealth to use as his own. Upon his return from banishment, Henry amasses followers who oppose Richard and want him off the throne. As Richard's fortunes dwindle, he must decide whether to give up his crown willingly or fight to keep it.

"I read RICHARD II 10 years ago, right after college, and its poetry stuck with me," director Carl Del Buono said. "We weren't planning to do this production in our first season, but I had such a strong connection to the piece and the concept was already there, so it ended up being a natural fit." Del Buono is a founder and co-artistic director of The Company Theatre.

A number of the actors featured in the production will be familiar to local audiences.

"Rich Steele in the title role of King Richard II is so energetic, bold, and dynamic on stage," Del Buono said."The play calls for a grasp of the language, and Rich just gets it." Steele's one-act play, CELL OUTS, played to sold out audiences during its run in Rochester's Fringe Festival, and was produced by The Company Theatre.

In the role of Henry Bolingbroke is Ged Owen. According to Del Buono, Owen brings a quiet strength that is so needed in this role. "Ged has great instincts, and there is such great collaboration happening in our rehearsals, I can't wait to get him and the rest of the cast in front of an audience!"

The location in the second floor Loft 209 of the Temple Building lends itself to the stark, industrial feel of the production's set, costumes, and evocative music. The second floor is accessible by elevator and stairs.

The production is recommended for audiences 13 years of age and up, due to combat, language and theme. Those under 13 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are $18 for students and seniors 65+, and $22 for all others, and can be purchased at www.thecompanytheatreroc.org.