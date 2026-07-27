TOBACCO ROAD to Open at American Repertory Theater of WNY

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American Repertory Theater of WNY will present Tobacco Road, written by Jack Kirkland and adapted from the novel by Erskine Caldwell, from October 15-31 at The Compass Performing Arts Factory in Buffalo, New York. Performances will take place Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 5 p.m.

Jack Kirkland's theatrical adaptation of Erskine Caldwell's Fable of the Deconstruction "Tobacco Road" wields the same power on stage when the production premiered at the Masque Theatre in New York City in 1933. The production went on to become one of the longest-running plays in history, running for a staggering 3,182 performances. As of December 2024, it was still the 21st longest-running Broadway show in history, as well as being the second-longest running non-musical ever on Broadway.

In a rural Georgia farm county just outside of Augusta, a landscape once defined by the vibrant hues of tobacco fields and the sprawling grandeur of 19th century cotton plantations, a stark reality had taken root by the 1930s. Decades of relentless cultivation, coupled with unsustainable farming practices, had leached the vitality from the soil, leaving behind a parched and unproductive earth. This environmental degradation cast a long shadow, deepening the economic struggles of families who had long depended on the land for their livelihood. Among these, the Lester family, once prosperous sharecroppers, found themselves ensnared in a cycle of poverty that had, by the third generation of their descendants, the Jeeter family, become an almost insurmountable inheritance. Their story, set against the backdrop of a struggling agricultural economy, serves as a poignant illustration of how ecological depletion and intergenerational economic hardship can trap families in a cycle of destitution.

Jeeter Lester, the patriarch, lives in squalor with his wife Ada, their two children, 16-year-old Dude and 18-year-old Ellie May, and his mother. Ada is suffering from pellagra and Ellie May has a harelip. Jeeter and Dude are desperate and the family wears tattered clothing. This bleak setting reflects the life and times of post-Depression Americans and the cost of conditions brought on by, both external and internal, factors following the early-20th century industrial and white-collar job growth of the United States. These factors, no call for cooperative farming and the systematic generational over-farming of fields left a desolate, impoverished and defeated Lester family to vainly cling onto a dream long past.

Ensemble includes Robert Insana as 'Lester Jeeter', Kaylie Horowitz as 'Ada Jeeter'. Danette Pawlowski portrays the fiery and lusty 'Sister Bessie' who has her eyes on the younger 'Dude Jeeter' portrayed by Andrew Brown. The two Jeeter sisters 'Elle Mae' and 'Pearl' feature the ART/WNY debut of Emily C McDonnell and Sadie Everhart. Rounding-out the ensemble, Mark Tramont plays 'Captain Tim', Ian F. LaLonde 'Banker/Peabody', and Margo Davis as 'Grandma Jeeter'. Directed by two-time Artie Awarded nominated, Matthew LaChiusa. An intense Americana story that joins the 21th-Century list of The Fables of The Deconstruction.

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