Shea's Performing Arts Center to Host Theatre Night at Buffalo Bisons Ballpark
The event celebrates Shea's centennial alongside MusicalFare Theatre, Road Less Traveled Productions, and other WNY companies.
Shea's Performing Arts Center and the Buffalo Bisons will team up for Theatre Night at the Ballpark on Friday, August 21, celebrating the centennial of Shea's Buffalo Theatre as part of the Bisons' Honda fridaynightbash! series.
The evening begins with the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. before first pitch at 6:35 p.m., when the Bisons take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Fans can also stay after the game for a postgame fireworks display.
The event will celebrate not only Shea's 100th anniversary but also the vibrant theater community throughout Western New York. Participating organizations include MusicalFare Theatre, Road Less Traveled Productions, Second Generation Theatre, Theatre of Youth, and D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre. Throughout the evening, fans will have opportunities to win giveaways to upcoming Broadway productions and local theatrical performances.
"Shea's has been the heart of live entertainment in Buffalo for a century, and now that theatre spirit is coming to the diamond," organizers said.
Tickets for Theatre Night at the Ballpark are on sale now.
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Tony N'' Tina''s Wedding
Shea's Smith Theatre (3/05-3/21)
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Rent
Shea's Smith Theatre (1/29-2/14)
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Churchill Starring Daniel Payne
Shea's Smith Theatre (11/05-11/08)
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SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Shea's Performing Arts Center (6/08-6/13)
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B-Sides of Broadway: A Cabaret of Cut Songs
ESL Rochester Fringe Festival (9/23-9/23)
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The Lion King
Auditorium Theatre (4/28-5/16)
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B-Sides of Broadway: A Cabaret of Cut Songs
ESL Rochester Fringe Festival (9/19-9/19)
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Sister''s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi''s Gold
Shea's Smith Theatre (12/23-12/23)
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The Golden Girls - The Lost Episodes Viii
Shea's Smith Theatre (8/14-8/30)