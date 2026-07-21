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Shea's Performing Arts Center to Host Theatre Night at Buffalo Bisons Ballpark

The event celebrates Shea's centennial alongside MusicalFare Theatre, Road Less Traveled Productions, and other WNY companies.

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Shea's Performing Arts Center to Host Theatre Night at Buffalo Bisons Ballpark

Shea's Performing Arts Center and the Buffalo Bisons will team up for Theatre Night at the Ballpark on Friday, August 21, celebrating the centennial of Shea's Buffalo Theatre as part of the Bisons' Honda fridaynightbash! series.

The evening begins with the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. before first pitch at 6:35 p.m., when the Bisons take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Fans can also stay after the game for a postgame fireworks display.

The event will celebrate not only Shea's 100th anniversary but also the vibrant theater community throughout Western New York. Participating organizations include MusicalFare Theatre, Road Less Traveled Productions, Second Generation Theatre, Theatre of Youth, and D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre. Throughout the evening, fans will have opportunities to win giveaways to upcoming Broadway productions and local theatrical performances.

"Shea's has been the heart of live entertainment in Buffalo for a century, and now that theatre spirit is coming to the diamond," organizers said.

Tickets for Theatre Night at the Ballpark are on sale now.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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