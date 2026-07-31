Cast Set for North American Premiere Of THE OSMONDS: A NEW MUSICAL at OFC Creations Theatre Center

NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

OFC Creations Theatre Center will be presenting the North American Premiere of The Osmonds: A New Musical. Written by Jay Osmond, the musical launched in the U.K. in 2022. OFC's production in Rochester, New York will be the first production in North America.

The Osmonds: A New Musical tells the official, true story of five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and grew into one of the biggest musical sensations of the 1970s. From their breakout on The Andy Williams Show to sold-out arenas and record-breaking television appearances, the musical charts their meteoric rise to fame and the sound that defined a generation.

The show features iconic hits like “Down By The Lazy River,” “Crazy Horses,” “Yo-Yo,” and “Puppy Love,” the show blends high-energy performances with a deeply personal story of family and resilience. With over 100 million records sold, The Osmonds seemed unstoppable, until one costly decision changed everything. The Charles Casting Company and OFC collaborated to assemble a cast from across the country for this premiere production.

The Osmond brothers will be Noah Alexander Price (Alan Osmond), Anthony Lafornara (Wayne Osmond), Daniel Levi Grest (Merrill Osmond), Lane Adam Williamson (Jay Osmond), and Ben Orzell (Donny Osmond). Their younger sister, Marie Osmond, will be played by Brianna Ross, and their parents, George and Olive Osmond, will be played by Broadway veteran Tripp Hanson and Laura Jean Diekmann.

The ensemble is comprised of Kamarah Gilbert, Abigail Graham, Lillian Jarzabek, Nicholas Ford Kinney, Maxwell Parmelee, Brianna Ross, Kameron Sturdivant, Gianni Saverio, and Ray Trim.

And the young Osmond brothers will be played by OFC students Everett Barbe, Zack Holcomb, Tristan Jordan, Cameron Korzinski, Lucas Perrotta, and Henry Way.

The Osmonds: A New Musical, under the direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson, will be performed April 8-April 25, 2027 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center.

Need more Buffalo Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming