SWAN LAKE to Come to Shea's Buffalo Theatre with United European Ballet Company

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Classical Arts Entertainment will present Swan Lake, performed by The United European Ballet Company, a distinguished ensemble of exceptional European artists, including leading dancers from Ukraine. This celebrated production brings one of the most iconic works in the classical ballet canon to the Shea's Buffalo Theatre stage for one performance on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 7:00PM with elegance, emotional depth, and the refined theatrical quality audiences expect from a world-class touring production.

Tickets to Swan Lake at Shea's Buffalo Theatre go on sale Friday, July 24 at 10:00AM. Groups requesting 10 or more tickets can contact Mary Oshei at 716-829-1153 or moshei@sheas.org. Seniors, veterans, and students can receive 10% off tickets purchased in Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street with valid ID. Tickets will be available at the Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo or online.

Produced and promoted by Michael Art, President of Classical Arts Entertainment, Swan Lake is a breathtaking Broadway-style production set to the immortal score of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Through exquisite choreography, hand-painted scenic design, and elaborate costumes created by European designers, the production captures the romance, tragedy, and enchantment that have made Swan Lake one of the most beloved ballets of all time.

Audiences will be transported into the mysterious world of Prince Siegfried, the enchanted Swan Queen Odette, and the sorcerer Rothbart in a story of love, illusion, betrayal, and hope. With its luminous white acts, dramatic ballroom scenes, and unforgettable music, Swan Lake remains a powerful theatrical experience for longtime ballet lovers and first time audience members alike.

The United European Ballet Company, also presented in select markets as The European Ballet Company, unites accomplished dancers trained in the finest traditions of European classical ballet. The company brings precision, artistry, and emotional expression to every performance, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience the grandeur of classical ballet close to home.

This production reflects Classical Arts Entertainment's continued commitment to bringing high quality ballet, classical music, and family oriented cultural programming to communities across North America. The 2026-2027 season features a rich repertoire that includes Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, Cinderella, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, with performances scheduled across the United States and Canada from October 2026 through January 2027.

In addition to its mainstage performances, Classical Arts Entertainment is proud to support its educational and community initiative, I Love to Dance. This program encourages young dancers and local ballet schools to connect with professional artists, experience the discipline of live performance, and develop a lifelong appreciation for ballet and the performing arts.

Swan Lake is more than a performance. It is an invitation to experience the beauty, discipline, and emotional power of classical ballet through a production designed for today's audiences while honoring the timeless tradition of the art form.

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